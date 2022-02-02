Moonfall red carpet: From Heidi Klum to Joey King, stars who nailed the fashion game

On Monday night, January 31, 2022, a premiere for Roland Emmerich's Moonfall was held in Los Angeles at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood. The stars walked on the black carpet (typically red) all dressed up.

Many female stars attended the movie premiere and came dolled up for the event. After all, this is the chance for them to flaunt their fashion game following a lengthy break due to COVID-19 .Here are the top five looks from the night that captivated our attention.

Top 5 looks from the Moonfall Premiere night

1) Halle Berry's ravishing LBD

Halle Berry redefined 'little black dress' standards as she wore this beautiful dress from 'Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini.' The dress had a plunging neckline and left fans bedazzled.

The 55-year-old star looked absolutely stunning while showing off her radiant skin. She tied her locks into a sleek updo, leaving a few curls to graze the cheeks. The mother-of-two accessorized her outfit with a silver necklace and high stiletto heels.

Looking like a true star of the movie, we loved her confidence in this showy yet elegant dress.

2) Joey King in blue ensemble

The Kissing Booth star attended the premiere night of Moonfall to support her long-time friend and film director Roland Emmerich. She looked ravishing in a blue three-piece set from "Milk White."

She accessorized the outfit with 'Poche' earrings,' Graziela Gems' rings, '51 E John' necklaces, a 'Masson Margiela' bracelet and a bag from 'RODO'.

The star looked really beautiful in the outfit which featured a deep sweetheart neckline crop top with comfortable oversized pants and jacket in a quilted pattern. The outfit had a blue monotone overall and looked gorgeous on Joey King.

3) Heidi Klum looking stunning in all black

Heidi Klum, a world renowned supermodel, turned heads as she walked down the carpet at the movie's premiere. The star was spotted wearing a black vinyl blazer with a low cut neckline and matching skintight trousers.

She squeezed into her outfit earlier in the evening and shared a video of herself getting ready on her Instagram handle. The German beauty, who is now 46, looked gorgeous and showed off her perfect figure in the tight skin-fitted outfit.

She also accessorized her outfit with a thick matching belt while her jacket featured an asymmetrical hem. To finish off her look, she wore black high-knee boots and carried a large black alligator-print clutch.

4) Amanda Kloots in her Black and White strapless dress

Amanda Kloots looked gorgeous yet simple on her Moonfall Premiere carpet. She wore a strapless dress from Ted Baker. The dress was knee length and cinched at the waist to give an illusion. The black and white stripes on the dress gave her a beautiful chic look.

The star also wore this special dress during her engagement and fans didn't forget how stunning she looked back then. She accessorized her look with black stiletto heels. Furthermore, Kloots sported a black purse with a simple delicate chain with green stones adorned.

5) Trisha Hershberger dolled up in mini skin-fitted dress

TV host and celebrity Trisha also attended the movie premiere of Moonfall. The star showed up in a body-con minidress. The dress was maroon-reddish with a detailing of black stripes on the asymmetrical hem and the side. Furthermore, it had a small-cut detailing on the neckline.

Trisha looked beautiful in the dress while flaunting her beautiful body curves. The star revealed in her post that all Covid precautions were followed during the premiere and everyone was safe.

