Halle Berry leaves fans in awe with a BTS photo of her Cleopatra look for last month's Caesars Sportsbook commercial

American actress Halle Berry stunned fans with her dramatic makeup. On January 16, the 55-year-old actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture of herself dressed as Cleopatra, a look she had donned for Caesars Sportsbook's commercial that had aired in December 2021.

In the photo, Berry can be seen taking a close-mirror selfie where her fans can see her black bangs and bold eye makeup - dark coal-lined eyes clubbed with golden eye shadow, and matching stones lined-up on top of her eyelids.

How did Twitter react to Halle Berry's dramatic look?

Halle Berry's Cleopatra look left the Twitterati in awe of the actor, some being super shocked for not recognizing the actress in the commercial. Moreover, one fan has even compared Berry to Gal Gadot, and has said that the the latter should be replaced by the former in the upcoming Kari-Skogland-film, Cleopatra.

Michael Canter @MEdwardCanter Halle Berry is 56 and still FAF as Cleopatra in those Casear's commercials. Holy wow. Halle Berry is 56 and still FAF as Cleopatra in those Casear's commercials. Holy wow. https://t.co/gjNSqIwTYM

kell @kellkill1 Am I the only one who didn’t know that Cleopatra in those Caesars Sportsbook commercials is Halle Berry? Am I the only one who didn’t know that Cleopatra in those Caesars Sportsbook commercials is Halle Berry? https://t.co/2s5YqjBczC

Keith Lyle @chrono60637 @halleberry Wait you're Cleopatra on the Ceasars commercials?! My mind is exploding right now @halleberry Wait you're Cleopatra on the Ceasars commercials?! My mind is exploding right now https://t.co/Gg8daYsvGA

ᐯIᑕKY ᑎOIᖇ🍸 @darkvictorian Wait a minute...that's Halle Berry as Cleopatra in those stupid Caesars Sportsbook ads?! Wait a minute...that's Halle Berry as Cleopatra in those stupid Caesars Sportsbook ads?! 💙👀 https://t.co/G4LSQzeqK0

Casey Yontz @redsfan9 I've seen the Caesars sportsbook ads probably 500 times. Just now realized that Cleopatra in them is Halle Berry. Can't imagine how much they paid her just to make her unrecognizable I've seen the Caesars sportsbook ads probably 500 times. Just now realized that Cleopatra in them is Halle Berry. Can't imagine how much they paid her just to make her unrecognizable

More about Halle Berry's Caesars Sportsbook commercial

The Caesars Sportsbook advertisement debuted on television in December 2021. A legal and licensed app used for betting, Caesars Sportsbook serves as the official sports betting partner for the National Football League (NFL).

In the commercial, viewers see a conversation take place between modern-day Caesar and Cleopatra. The couple have a slight disagreement as to how they should spend the evening together.

Caesar wants to spend a romantic evening with his "queen" while Cleopatra wants to attend an awards function. She ultimately gets her way and the duo can be seen traveling in the car later that evening.

On December 21, 2021, Berry posted a picture on her Instagram handle where she is posing with J.B. Smoove. In the photograph, the Oscar-winning actress is decked up as Cleopatra, wearing a golden dress with plunging neck.

On the other hand, Smoove, who played Caesar chose to wear a green and golden tracksuit. Jewelry items ranging from rings to neck chains adorned his body. Gold sneakers and oversized gold glasses accompanied his ensemble.

Also Read Article Continues below

On the professional front, Berry was last seen in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum and Netflix's Bruised. She will next star in Moonfall, The Mothership, and Our Man from Jersey.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan