Halle Berry's cryptic Instagram photo explained as it leaves the internet perplexed

American actress Halle Berry pranked her online fan following with a confusing picture.

On January 2, the 55-year-old actress posted a series of pictures on her Instagram handle where she appeared to have married her boyfriend, singer Van Hunt. Berry captioned the post with:

"well...IT'S OFFICIAL!"

The photographs and the caption sparked marriage speculation between the two, with her fans and admirers congratulating her.

One user said:

"Yaaaassss!!! I love this so much! Congratulations on your love Halle."

Another user wrote:

"Luckiest man on the planet"

A third user wrote:

"I’m screaming !! Congratulations"

Berry was even able to fool her A-lister friends like Dwayne Johnson and Octavia Spencer.

Johnson said:

"Congrats you two!!! Beautiful!!"

Spencer said:

"Congratulations!!!!!"

The post garnered 292,609 likes and over 12,000 comments in a few hours. Halle Berry and Van Hunt have been dating since September 2020.

Halle Berry's Instagram post explained

While Halle Berry fooled most of her Instagram followers with her first photo, in the second one, she explained her joke.

In the first picture, Berry and Hunt appear to be standing in front of an A-shaped window of a church, giving a view of clear water and tropical beauty.

However, in the second picture, she revealed that she was joking as she captioned it:

"It's 2022!"

In the close-up selfie, Berry can be seen donning some flowers on her head with her hair left loose.

Van is seen sporting a gray beard as he gazes into the camera.

As for her personal life, the Catwoman actress has been married thrice. She first tied the knot with former baseball player David Justice in 1993. The couple were together for three years till 1996 until they separated and divorced a year later.

Berry married singer Eric Benét in 2001 after dating for two years. However, the couple had a troubled marriage as Benet underwent treatment for s*x addiction in 2002 and divorced Berry in 2003.

In 2005, Halle Berry started dating French–Canadian model Gabriel Aubry and welcomed the couple's first child, a daughter named Nahla, in 2008. Their relationship ended in 2010.

The now separated duo were in a heated custody battle for their daughter over Berry's plans to move to France in 2012 with Oliver Martinez.

Berry and Martinez exchanged rings in 2012 and married in 2013. That same year, they welcomed their son Maceo in October.

The couple separated in 2016.

On the professional front, Berry will next star in Moonfall, The Mothership, and Our Man from Jersey.

