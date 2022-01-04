Matt Damon's "awful" crypto commercial has fans fuming on Twitter

On Sunday, January 2, The Last Duel star Matt Damon appeared in Crypto.com's latest ad, which aired during an NFL game. In the ad, the 51-year-old actor talked about historical feats of humankind as he walked down a hallway filled with holographic representations of the said events.
The minute-long clip showcased Matt Damon briefly mentioning milestone events in history, like climbing the Mt. Everest, first human flight, space exploration programs, and others. At the beginning of the ad, he says:
"History is filled with almosts, With those who almost adventured, who almost achieved, but then it proved to be too much."
Damon's monologue and the ad struck a weird comparison between buying cryptocurrencies and these historical events. While the ad was trolled online recently, the clip had been released on YouTube over a month ago.
How the internet reacted to Matt Damon's appearance in the odd ad for Crypto.com
Several people scorned Matt Damon for his appearance in the ad for Crypto.com. Multiple tweets targeted the actor for the ad, additionally fueled by anger over his 'anti-LGBTQ' controversy in 2021. Meanwhile, a bunch of tweets scoffed at the ad's message, which insinuated that buying crypto is the same as traveling to the moon or climbing Everest.
Twitter users' hostility towards Matt Damon seems to originate from his controversy last year, where he received backlash over his reported use of the 'f-word' for LGBTQ+ people.
In an interview, Damon stated how his daughter took an offense to him reiterating a joke from his 2003 movie, Stuck On You, featuring the 'f-slur.' However, the actor later made a statement to Variety, claiming that he never used the slur.
Recently, Crypto.com has made several headlines for their aggressive campaigning strategies and their investments in the sports sector. In November 2021, the Singaporean cryptocurrency platform acquired the naming rights to the famed Staples Center and renamed it Crypto.com Arena. Furthermore, back in July last year, the firm also became UFC's Official Cryptocurrency Platform Partner.
However, Crypto.com's recent ad featuring Matt Damon has garnered multitudes of negative attention on the platform.
