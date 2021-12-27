How much did Crypto.com pay to the UFC for fight kit sponsorship? 

The UFC announced a historic partnership deal with Crypto.com on July 7 this year. The contract is reportedly worth $175 million over a period of 10 years.

Crypto.com also received the designation of Official Cryptocurrency Platform Partner, creating a new sponsorship category for UFC. In addition to its logo placement on fight kits, the crypto platform will also be involved in various other integrations within the world's biggest MMA promotion.

Watch Derrick Lewis celebrate in a Crypto.com kit following his victory over Chris Daukaus last weekend below:

In November, both parties announced an expansion of their long-term partnership that included an exclusive line of UFC NFTs.

Crypto.com will now offer a variety of UFC digital collectibles like unique fighter collections, fight night artwork, event posters, championship belts, avatars, artist collaborations, mystery boxes etc.

UFC 264 was the first event in the promotion to feature the Crypto.com logo on fight kits

Meanwhile, the kit deal officially began at UFC 264 which took place inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on July 10, 2021.

The high-profile pay-per-view was headlined by a trilogy fight featuring former two-division UFC champion Conor McGregor and former interim lightweight titleholder Dustin Poirier.

Poirier defeated McGregor via TKO due to a referee stoppage at the end of round one. The 'Notorious' Irishman suffered a freak leg injury which rendered him unable to continue.

The event pulled in a whopping 1.8 million pay-per-view buy, second only to UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor in the promotion's history.

See Dustin Poirier walk out in the Crypto.com kit moments before his UFC 264 main event against Conor McGregor below:

UFC athletes will receive fifty percent of the revenue from NFT sales with respect to the organization. Crypto.com, on the other hand, also sponsors Formula 1 and the Italian Serie A football league, among others.

Edited by Genci Papraniku