Hilarious Roland Emmerich memes trend online as Moonfall trailer goes viral

Director of apocalyptic and disaster films like Independence Day (1996), The Day After Tomorrow (2004), and 2012 (2009), Roland Emmerich is back with his upcoming disaster film Moonfall.

Along with directing the movie, Roland Emmerich co-wrote it with Spenser Cohen (of 2018’s Extinction fame) and Harald Kloser (who also co-wrote 2012). Roland Emmerich announced the arrival of Moonfall back in 2019.

Furthermore, in an interview with Deadline, co-writer Kloser said:

“Don’t forget that Moonfall is written as the beginning of a saga. It opens the door onto an epic adventure…”

This insinuates that future sequels of this movie might be a possibility. Thus, it’s likely that the producing studios will bankroll a sequel if Moonfall makes a significant profit on a budget of $140 million (prior marketing). The film’s success can also get Lionsgate to chime in as a producer and not just a distributor.

Here’s how people have been reacting to Roland Emmerich’s next disaster movie Moonfall

Moonfall is currently in its post-production stage and is expected to be released on February 4, 2022 in the USA, UK, and several other countries. Meanwhile, Australia will get to watch the movie a day earlier.

Roland Emmerich's return with yet another disaster film spawned several hilarious memes and reactions on Twitter.

Well played, Roland Emmerich pic.twitter.com/xggpGqjd09 — Elvis Dutan (@the_snickman) September 2, 2021

no one:



Roland Emmerich: pic.twitter.com/Sly5tRFQDs — Eric Allen Hatch (@ericallenhatch) September 2, 2021

Every Roland Emmerich Movie pic.twitter.com/WxKsvYG4HB — Blake Garman (@FrostedBlakes34) September 2, 2021

virgin filmmaker: “my movie is an examination of the ties that bind a family together, the trauma that tears them apart, and the difficulties we all face in these trying times for humanity”



chad Roland Emmerich: “what if the moon… fell?” — Russell (@RussellHFilm) September 2, 2021

MOONFALL is a sequel to A TRIP TO THE MOON, with the lunar entity finally getting revenge for this brazen attack. pic.twitter.com/eD342a6FMp — Jeff Ewing (@ReelJeffEwing) September 2, 2021

MOONFALL looks very much like a Roland Emmerich film... pic.twitter.com/2L9wxVGeOj — Josh Barton (@bartonj2410) September 2, 2021

“Moons don’t do that.”



Neil deGrasse Tyson watching Moonfall. — Drew (@Drew_TandB) September 2, 2021

when the moon falls in moonfall (2022) pic.twitter.com/a9O9eoCPiA — World's No.1 Velvet Buzzsaw Fan (@guynamedtony) September 2, 2021

POV: you enter the writers' room for any Roland Emmerich's movie #Moonfall pic.twitter.com/oEEyFHBtoN — Jérémie (@jeremiecs) September 2, 2021

Thanos: *throws moon at the Avengers *



Roland Emmerich: *throws Halle Berry at the moon, then throws the Moon at Earth * https://t.co/Plez8jVCnJ — Bishop Sycamore C/o 2008 💛⚜️🦋♠️ (Ꮵ ᏣᎳᎩ) 🇵🇸 (@Tchalla_Fett) September 2, 2021

While it is uncertain how Roland Emmerich's upcoming movie will perform at the box office, Moonfall has surely garnered critical hype with these memes and reactions.

Synopsis:

Here's the exclusive first look at the teaser trailer for Moonfall, the next sci-fi disaster epic from Roland Emmerich, the director of Independence Day and The Day After Tomorrow: https://t.co/gPvXVrIR0V#Moonfall @MoonfallFilm pic.twitter.com/WBt0ParTGt — IGN (@IGN) September 2, 2021

According to the synopsis of the movie:

Moonfall deals with the Earth’s Moon getting knocked off its orbit by a mysterious force, which leads to gravitational disruption and tsunamis back on Earth.

The synopsis reads,

“With mere weeks before impact and the world on the brink of annihilation, NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler is convinced she has the key to saving us all - but only one astronaut from her past, Brian Harper and a conspiracy theorist K.C. Houseman believes her. These unlikely heroes will mount an impossible last-ditch mission into space, leaving behind everyone they love, only to find out that our Moon is not what we think it is.”

The teaser trailer even sets off an ominous warning using former US President John F Kennedy’s 1962 speech regarding the moon landing:

“But why, some say, the Moon? Why choose this as our goal? And they may well ask why climb the highest mountain?”

Main Cast:

Halle Berry’s #Moonfall Trailer Has The Moon Trying To Destroy The Earth, Because Roland Emmerich https://t.co/7YYggBwgl0 pic.twitter.com/PjnNkTKwa5 — CinemaBlend (@CinemaBlend) September 2, 2021

The Roland Emmerich-directed Moonfall stars Oscar winner Halle Berry as NASA executive and former astronaut Jo Fowler.

Brian Harper is played by Patrick Wilson (of The Conjuring fame), with K.C. Houseman (John Bradley) and Michael Peña (Tom Lopez), amongst others.

