Zendaya to Joey King, Jacob Elordi's dating history explored as 'Euphoria' star breaks up with Kaia Gerber 

As per an exclusive from Page Six, Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber have separated on "amicable terms." There had already been speculation from fans when Gerber deleted photos of Elordi from her Instagram profile.

However, for some reason, the 20-year-old model has kept one picture featuring the former couple at her birthday bash in September.

Jacob Elordi and Kaia Gerber were reportedly in a relationship for over a year, as the two were first spotted in September 2020. The former pair were last seen on October 31 when they attended a Halloween party together. Kaia was previously linked with Pete Davidson until January 2020.

Jacob Elordi's relationship timelines

The 24-year-old Australian actor has been linked with multiple co-stars over the past few years. The actor's first publicly known relationship was with Joey King.

Joey King (2017-2018)

King and Elordi during promotions for 'The Kissing Booth' (Image via Netflix)

Jacob Elordi met Joey King on the set of Kissing Booth in January 2017. The pair reportedly became involved romantically around a month into the shoot.

Joey King later told Bello Magazine,

"It was such an interesting experience meeting your boyfriend on set because you spend so much time together and become so close so fast. We were spending 17 hours a day together, and all of us would hang out after work and watch movies together and stuff. It was great."

After dating for almost two years, the two made their relationship Instagram official around 2017's summer and reportedly separated in February 2019. As per the seeming tradition with Jacob Elordi, the couple purged almost every moment of them together on their respective Instagram profiles.

Jacob Elordi and Joey King have since appeared in two Kissing Booth sequels.

Zendaya (2019 - 2020)

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi as Rue and Nate in 'Euphoria' (Image via HBO)

Zendaya and Jacob Elordi played Rue Bennett and Nate Jacobs, respectively, on Euphoria. The show debuted in June 2019, and the two were first speculated to be in a relationship in August 2019 when the paparazzi spotted them vacationing in Greece together.

In November 2019, Zendaya reportedly spent Thanksgiving with Elordi's family in Australia. The two were also spotted at the 2019 GQ Men of the Year Awards. However, they did not pose for photos together. A month later, in an interview with GQ for his profile, Jacob Elordi revealed that Zendaya is more like his sister.

The rumored couple have shut down speculation of them dating multiple times. In February 2020, they were spotted by paparazzi while engaging in PDA in Manhattan, New York. The exact time of their breakup is not publicly known, but it seems to be a couple of months before September 2020.

Zendaya is now reportedly in a relationship with her Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland. The two are engaged in promotions for their upcoming film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Edited by Siddharth Satish