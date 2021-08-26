Heidi Klum flashes audience: AGT judge reacts to viral TikTok video

Victoria’s Secret angel Heidi Klum took to Instagram on August 25, sharing a clip of herself accidentally flashing the America’s Got Talent audience. The model turned actress became a judge on the family favorite show in March 2013 after replacing television personality Sharon Osbourne.

Heidi Klum continued to judge the show for seven years. She was present for six seasons of America’s Got Talent before leaving in February 2019.

The model was back in action for the 15th and 16th seasons of the show, joining the judging panel alongside Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, and Howie Mandel.

As the show kicked off its first live show on August 10, a TikTok user shared Klum’s outfit mishap, which the Sports Illustrated model took light-heartedly.

Heidi Klum flashes America’s Got Talent audience

TikTok user @bestfuninsf007 shared a video of the judge accidentally flashing the audience while taking a selfie with fellow judges. The TikTok went viral on August 24, which left fans shaking with laughter.

As Heidi Klum attempted to join Sofia Vergara and Howie Mandel’s selfie, the actress did not realize how short her dress was, leaving her derriere completely on display.

An audience member filmed the accidental slip-off, and it went viral. The 48-year-old actress posted the TikTok on her Instagram and captioned it:

“Note to self ….. don’t bend over in a short skirt. 😂🤣”

The original video has garnered over 1.3 million views. When the actress reposted the video on her Instagram, she amassed close to 650k views while writing this article.

Several people joked about Klum accidentally flashing to the audience under the original video. Some comments read:

“Heidi is stunning.”

“Everyone in the front row👁👄👁.”

“The cameraman conveniently went off target at the precise time.”

Another wrote:

“Camera man was like hold up, time to pan back.”

Heidi Klum was spotted wearing a strapless coral dress covered in feathers as she accidentally flashed her audience on August 10.

