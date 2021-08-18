Who is David Bugliari? All about Alyssa Milano's husband 

Actress Alyssa Milano met with a car accident yesterday. Her uncle fell unconscious while driving a car and she was with him. A press release obtained by People magazine from the California Highway Patrol stated that Alyssa Milano was in the front passenger seat of the Ford Edge SUV when the accident occurred on a Los Angeles freeway.

The Charmed actress’ representative said she was not injured but the situation of Mitchell J. Carp, her uncle, was unknown after being admitted to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

According to a report, the car drifted to the other lane and hit a passing black SUV before Milano could control the car. He was assisted by a good Samaritan and helped bring the car to a stop between two lanes on the freeway. However, the black SUV left the collision scene.

TMZ initially reported the incident that took place on an LA freeway. Law enforcement sources said Alyssa Milano gave CPR to her uncle until first responders arrived and took over.

LAPD units arrived at the scene and gave CPR to Carp until the Los Angeles City Fire Department arrived and admitted him to UCLA Westwood Hospital.

Who is Alyssa Milano’s husband?

The 48-year-old’s husband is David Bugliari. He is an American talent agent. Born on December 17, 1980, he was the head soccer coach for a long time at an elite private school.

David works for the Creative Artists Agency, a Los Angeles-based company representing actors, actresses and professional sports players. Bradley Cooper is one of his closest friends.

He is active on social media and shares posts where he is seen spending time with Alyssa Milano and her fight to support charities like UNICEF and PETA. Bugliari is the co-head of motion picture talent at Creative Artists Agency and an important member of the team.

Alyssa Milano and David Bugliari dated for a year and got engaged in 2008. They tied the knot at David’s family home in New Jersey in 2009. They welcomed a son in 2011 and a daughter in 2014.

