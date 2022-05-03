Met Gala 2022: From Zendaya to Harry Styles, 7 stars skipped the event

The Met Gala has undoubtedly been the most entertaining and exciting red carpet over the years, featuring all the heart-throbbing fashion luminaries.

As the 2022 Met Gala arrived, all fans anticipated seeing their favorite celebrities. However, many prominent names, including Zendaya, Halle Bailey, and Dua Lipa, skipped the event this year, making it less favorable for the red carpet and their diehards. Aside from them, Met Gala veterans such as Rihanna and Beyoncé were also missed by the red carpet.

While some celebrities, such as Zendaya and Halle Bailey, have previously notified their followers, others, such as Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, have flown under the radar. Here are the names and reasons of those who didn’t show up for the 2022 Met Gala.

Seven stars who skipped the 2022 Met Gala night

1) Zendaya

Zendaya, who has been the Met Gala's style statement since 2015, broke the hearts of her admirers this year when she announced her absence from the 2022 Met Gala night. During the FYC event in April, the Euphoria protagonist revealed that she would be skipping the 2022 Met, adding,

“I'm gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working. Your girl's gotta work and make some movies. I wish everyone the best. I will be playing tennis.”

She will play tennis in her forthcoming major film, Challengers, which Luca Guadagnino is directing. She'll portray Tashi, a former tennis player who now works as a tennis coach and encourages her husband to become a champion.

2) Beyoncé

The acclaimed singer, who has always provided us with the most memorable Met Gala fashion moments each year, will be missed on the red carpet. Rather than joining the star-studded event, Beyoncé and her husband Jay-Z are reportedly holidaying in Miami and on private islands off the coast of Florida.

3) Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey was also absent from this year’s Met Gala due to scheduling conflicts. Recently, when the Grown.ish actress was asked about the 2022 Met Gala on Twitter, Halle tweeted,

The actress is currently working on her upcoming movie, The Color Purple, in Macon, Georgia; therefore, fans will have to miss her during the 2022 Met Gala.

4) BTS

Only BTS fans will understand how depressing it is to witness the Met Gala red carpet devoid of their favorite musical group's signature-themed attire. Yes, another year without BTS!

Supposedly, the Dynamite sensation is hard at work prepping for the release of their next album, which is set for June 10th, 2022. Elsewhere, Psy and Suga are touting their already-legendary duet "That That," and Jimin's solo OST "With You" has just been dropped.

5) Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa missed the Met Gala last year due to a strict schedule, and it appears that she will miss it again this year. The Levitating vocalist is having a good time at London's O2 Arena, performing as part of her Future Nostalgia tour. Her admirers will have to hold onto their horses until the next Met Gala to witness her sensational red carpet look.

6) Rihanna

When you think of the Met Gala, Rihanna is most likely the first person who comes to mind! Unfortunately, the musician and Fenty Beauty mogul is not dazzling on the red carpet at the 2022 Met Gala, which was a great disappointment for her fans.

As you may well know, Rihanna is expecting a baby real soon, so her absence from the event is attributed to this.

7) Harry Styles

Harry Styles, who last attended the Met Gala in 2019, will not be attending this year's event. According to reports, the singer is preoccupied with his new film Don't Worry Darling. Olivia Wilde, the actress in this movie, is directing Styles' forthcoming feature.

Edited by Suchitra