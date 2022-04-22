Euphoria reunion event: Who wore what?

HBO Max’s Euphoria has been on everyone’s mind lately. After thrilling their fans with Season 2, which was released earlier this year, the cast of the record-breaking series finally reunited during the For Your Consideration (FYC) event. The FYC event was organized at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles on April 20, 2022.

All the Euphoria stars sported chic, fashionable looks at the event. From Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney to Alexa Demie and Jacob Elordi, the whole cast showed up in style.

Previously, a reunion for the show's cast was hosted by its original network, HBO Max, and moderated by Colman Domingo. The event took place two months after the release of the climax episode of Euphoria’s Season 2, which aired on February 27, 2022.

A third season of Euphoria has been confirmed, but no date for its release has been set yet. While we eagerly await the third season premiere date, let's take a peek at the stars who charmed everyone with their dazzling looks at the FYC event.

Chic, fashionable looks from Euphoria's reunion event

1) Zendaya made a fashion statement, like always

Zendaya has never shied away from making fashion statements with her outfits. For the reunion, she sported a light-grey monochromatic ensemble that was designed by Fear of God. Her makeup was minimalistic but shimmery, and she sported earrings and rings from Bvlgari. The matching pumps perfectly complemented her formal, relaxed-fit suit.

2) Hunter Schafer sported a black outfit from Maison Margiela

Simple, elegant and sophisticated, the all-black dress worn by Hunter Schafer was a head-turner. Designed by Maison Margiela’s MM6 for the FYC event, the satiny dress sported by the Euphoria superstar will stay in our heads rent-free for a while. She added a pair of solid black boots and a neat hairdo to finish off the look.

3) Jacob Elordi stole our hearts in Prada

Jacob Elordi stole the limelight with his black and white outfit. The actor was dressed in Prada, with a solid black zipped jacket, a pure white t-shirt, and black trousers. He completed his look with a pair of glossy, black oxford shoes.

4) Alexa Demie was gleaming in Norman Norell

Alexa Demie in the FYC event held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles (Image via @euphoriasupdate/ Instagram)

Alexa Demie sparkled at the event with her shimmery sheer outfit. Alexa dressed in a vintage black gown by Norman Norell. The unique hairdo, simultaneously sleek and structured, added to the look. It was difficult to take our eyes off her.

5) Sydney Sweeney wore an all-black suit for the event

Sydney Sweeney at the FYC event.(Image via @euphoriasupdate/Instagram)

Sydney Sweeney looked absolutely gorgeous in an all-black ensemble, designed by Alexander McQueen, comprising a structured black blazer with shoulder pads and comfortable trousers. The blazer was crafted with a plunging neckline and featured a sheer panelling with beautiful meshwork around the midriff. Sweeney’s sleek hairdo looked perfect with her attire.

6) Maude Apatow sported Versace for the event

Maude Apatow wore a colorful, structured outfit by Versace for the FYC event. The green, pink, and black checkered dress had strong shoulder pads and beige corset-like detailing around the waist. She paired the short dress with a black choker and a pair of strappy black pumps.

7) Chloe Cherry was a pastel queen

Chloe Cherry's luxurious, satiny powder blue dress was enchanting. Designed by Alexander Wang, the charming dress looked dreamy with its pale green lace-work. The pink bag and white heels were excellent additions to the outfit because of the complementary color scheme.

