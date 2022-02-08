4 hard-hitting Zendaya scenes from Euphoria that will make you want to binge-watch the HBO series

Euphoria is a popular American TV show about the lives of teenagers, namely starring Ruby “Rue” Bennett, played by Zendaya, Jules Vaughn, played by Hunter Schafer, Fezco, played by Angus Cloud, and Cassie Howard, played by Sydney Sweeney. The plot revolves around the lives of a few teenagers who strive to establish their identities. In the process, they face hurdles that are related to social media, money, love, and even drugs.

Though each and every cast member presented an over-the-top performance throughout all the aired episodes, Rue had something special about her onscreen presence. In every scene where she showed up, she added an extra bit of character. Perhaps this is one of the reasons why Euphoria got an 8.4/10 rating from IMDb and 87% from Rotten Tomatoes.

Here we will take you through four hard-hitting Zendaya scenes from this show that will make you rewatch it.

5 hard-hitting Zendaya scenes from Euphoria

1) The running scene in season 2

The actress herself admitted that there was a chasing scene in season 2 which took a toll on her. Yes, we all saw the scene and praised it from behind our screens but little did we know that it was shot in scorching heat as the temperature had crossed the hundred degree mark. No wonder what pushed her to bring out her all natural acting.

2) Rue's shaky walk in the episode Pilot

Another scene where Rue swept viewers off their feet was when she was walking through the hallway under the influence of drugs. The scene demanded an equal amount of commitment from the camerawork as it demanded from Zendaya's performance. The scene basically echoed Rue's unstable mental state and the risky lifestyle she had been leading.

3) Consumption of Fentanyl

Fentanyl is a powerful opioid and should not be consumed without medical consent. However, this is exactly what Rue was forced to do in the episode Stuntin’ Like My Daddy. What moved viewers was her all-natural over-the-top performance post-consumption. This scene certainly demands a rewatch.

4) Relapse of Zendaya in the episode And Salt the Earth Behind You

The episode And Salt the Earth Behind You was all about Zendaya's ultimate fate and perhaps this is where she presented one of her most hard hitting performances.

There is a scene where Rue takes viewers through her past. The way she narrates how she stole painkillers from her father who was on his deathbed, and how she used to argue with her mother, took viewers through an emotional ride.

Edited by Sabika