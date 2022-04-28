5 best Met Gala dresses of all time

The Met Gala has allowed for some of the most iconic ensembles in fashion history. The Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraising gala, which welcomes guests with a fresh theme each year, provides celebrities with a fantastic stage to display their creativity and unique sense of style.

Dressing for a theme can be complex, but it is always fascinating to see how fashionistas like Rihanna, Blake Lively and Sarah Jessica Parker interpret a theme and bring it to life.

The Met Gala 2022, dubbed the "Oscars of Fashion," is just around the corner, so are taking a look at 5 of the most amazing outfits worn by celebrities on the Met Gala red carpet in previous years.

Five stunning Met Gala red carpet outfits

1) Kendall Jenner sparkled in rhinestones

For the 2021 Met Gala, Kendall Jenner draped herself in a sparkling sheer gown customized by Givenchy for the 'American Fashion' theme. The slim tubular structure of the dress was elevated by the glistening rhinestones encrusted all over the translucent beige fabric. The dress was fashioned with a floor-grazing train draped in a mermaid-like design that accentuated her curves. She also wore a broad diamond choker necklace that tied the look together perfectly.

She looked absolutely ethereal in the modern-day Audrey Hepburn-esque look.

2) Lady Gaga changed outfits thrice on the red carpet

Lady Gaga has a refreshingly original sense of style that never ceases to astonish the world. On the red carpet of the 2019 Met Gala, she took everyone by surprise by changing her clothes thrice, using her outfits for implicit storytelling.

Gaga arrived at the event with five dancers, all of whom were dressed by Brandon Maxwell. Her first outfit was a gleaming hot pink gown with a massive train of 25 feet. The Poker Face singer then changed into a black corseted dress created by Brandon Maxwell. Finally, she wore a gorgeous satin strappy dress in pink, which she accessorized with Linda Farrow's jewel-encrusted sunglasses and an alluring Tiffany and Co. necklace.

3) Blake Lively sported a voluminous Versace gown

What could be more divine than a magnificently embroidered corset gown in crimson ruby with a massive train flowing behind it? For the 2018 Met Gala's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination" theme, Blake Lively came through and how. She arrived on the red carpet in a regal Versace haute couture gown that amazed everyone.

Blake's voluminous ruby gown, which required 600 hours of handiwork to make, was further elevated with a bejeweled gold corset. There was a lot of intricate beading work in white gold all over the gown. The crimson ruby train was also a sight to behold.

4) Sarah Jessica Parker in Oscar de la Renta

Sarah Jessica Parker wore a two-tone flared gown for the 2014 Met Gala evening, paying homage to iconic fashion designer, Charles James.

Designed by Oscar de la Renta, the dress looked simple but chic. A pair of satiny white gloves and a dainty hairdo with white flowers completed the look. The black corset flared into the satiny skirt almost like a flower itself.

Her outfit perfectly embodied that year's theme, "Charles James: Beyond," as ball gowns and highly structured designs were Charles James' specialties.

5) Naomi in a glittering Versace outfit

Naomi Campbell's ensemble from 1995 will undoubtedly go on our list. Wearing a couture Versace gown that twinkled with iridescent shimmer from head to toe, she looked incredible. The V detailing at the center of her strapless bodice added that something extra. Campbell completed her glitzy ensemble with a solid black handbag and matching sparkly pumps.

Edited by Mohini Banerjee