Where to buy Matthew M Williams' Givenchy clogs? Price and more details explored

LVMH-owned luxury label Givenchy has resurfaced in the spotlight with its new leather clogs. Matthew M. Williams, the label's creative director, is the mastermind behind the futuristic clogs.

Matthews’ complete clogs range is easily accessible via the fashion label's e-commerce website. All those who are intrigued by these distinctive pairs can take a closer look as well as buy their favorites for $1295 USD. The label has a large range of sizes available, ranging from 5 to 11 US sizes, therefore, sizing will not be an issue.

Indeed, Givenchy has a fresh lease on life under Matthews, with models like the Monumental Mallow and the fast approaching TK360 shoes giving the brand a voice in the burgeoning designer footwear business.

Givenchy’s clogs are out of the ordinary

Clogs are now available in two colorways (Image via Sportskeeda)

The brand’s newly designed clogs range was first showcased during its Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. It was during the show that Matthew captured hearts with his modest yet luxurious everyday footwear collection.

The exquisite clogs range is crafted both with lustrous as well as with matte finish. Constructed using leather and suede, the ankle-cut boots are drawn in two colorways, black and ivory.

Aberrantly fashioned technical boots feature tapering collars that are attached to flexible Nappa lambskin leather. The rounded shape of the body is entirely covered with leather or suede. Undoubtedly, the graphic rubber heel is the USP of these pairs.

The zipper closure is added on the inside of the foot to keep the foot locked securely. The premium quality leather is employed for the insoles, alongside Givenchy’s 4G signature.

With a heel and platform height of 2 inches, the pair can be easily sported for long hours with its comfy insoles.

Givenchy’s other recent undertakings

The Parisian label debuted two new variants of its iconic Monumental Mallow earlier this year. Originally, these shoes were released as part of Maison’s Fall Winter 2021 collection.

For 2022, Matthew gave the pair's individuality a makeover in contrasting colours. Metallic "Silver" and rough "Sandy" tones were used for the newly created pairs. Each pair of these velvety Mallows was marked at $695 USD.

Apart from this, Maison hosted its Fall Winter 2022 runway show during the Paris Fashion Week. T-shirts, bomber jackets, full-length boots, solid trench coats, frilled dresses, loose-fitting trousers, quirky headgear, embellished topwear, and more were all part of Matthews' collection.

Edited by Somava Das