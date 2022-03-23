Givenchy Monumental Mallow: Where to buy, price and more explored

French luxury fashion house Givenchy recently introduced its Monumental Mallow. The footwear was first introduced as part of the label’s 2021 Fall Winter collection.

The creative director of Givenchy, Matthew M. Williams, is the mastermind behind the exquisite design of Monumental Mallow. For the Fall Winter 2021 collection, the technical silhouettes were released in matte and glossy finishes. Black, chocolaty brown, and off-white tones were launched in September last year.

Earlier this year, another special iteration of Givenchy’s Monumental Mallow was designed to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The all-red footwear looked like the perfect embodiment of love with matte and shiny textures. The matte pair was priced at $595, whereas the glossy finish costs $695.

Givenchy Monumental Mallow created in brand new renditions

Matthew gave a makeover to the uniqueness of the pair in distinctive colorways. The newly constructed pairs are launched in metallic “Silver” and rough “Sandy” tones.

All those who are piqued by curiosity can take a closer view of the pairs via Givenchy’s official website. Like all other times, the Monumental Mallow has once again become a hot-selling item.

Each set of state-of-the-art footwear is priced at $695, which can be easily grabbed from the brand’s web store. All US sizes from 6 to 13 are available for purchase.

Different materials are put together for the composition of Mallow: rubber for both the body and sole, along with lambskin leather used for the lining of the shoes. The soft matter rubbery feel of the shoes beautifully wraps around the feet, thus making it a perfect fit.

Designed with reflective effects, the low-top shoes are detailed with sculptural graphic lines. Though the futuristic footwear looks heavyweight, it is both light and comfortable to carry.

Although the complete idea of the label’s footwear is one and only, the well-engineered outer sole of the pair takes all the attention. The monolithic shoes are sculpted with element work on the toe along with the heel marking out the shoe’s structure. For extra support and cushioning, five plugs are fitted on the sole unit.

Lastly, the brand's classic logo is embossed on the footbed of the shoes.

The French fashion house recently unveiled its ready-to-wear Fall Winter 2022 collection during Paris Fashion Week. Matthews’ creativity was much appreciated by all, his collection featured t-shirts, bomber jackets, full-length boots, solid trench coats, frilled dresses, loose-fitting trousers, fancy headgear, embellished topwear, and much more.

