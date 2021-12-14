Who is Christian Walker? Herschel Walker's son slammed for protesting against high gas prices in a $1200 Givenchy hoodie 

Christian Walker, the son of political candidate and retired footballer Herschel Walker, has gone viral on social media after complaining about gas prices in a designer outfit.
The 22-year-old sported a Givenchy sweatshirt as he complained about gas prices in the States. He took to Instagram to post a video of the same.
He also posted a picture of himself at the gas station, having to pay $98.37 for around 21 gallons of gas. He captioned his post:
“OKAY THIS ISNT (sic) FUNNY ANYMORE. $98???”
Netizens drag Christian Walker as he complains about gas prices
The right-wing cheerleader blamed the gas price on President Joe Biden. In the same Instagram post, he said:
“While Joe takes his afternoon naps and vacations at his beach house, GAS PRICES AND INFLATION ARE SOARING.”
The social media personality also posted a video on Twitter of himself in a gas pump. Christian Walker said to the camera:
“Y’all said Joe Biden was gonna be the great unifier, this is divisive to my bank account and my hard earned money.”
He continued to mock Biden’s pledge to unify the nation after his 2020 presidential election victory. Walker added:
“Families struggling to afford to get to work, that’s unifying? That’s bringing the nation together?”
Despite Christian's words, the irony of him talking about his "hard-earned money" while wearing a $1200 Givenchy hoodie was not lost on his followers. He then went on to trend on Twitter, with a few reactions to Walker’s video reading:
Christian Walker responds to backlash
As the memes against Walker continued to flood the internet, he uploaded a video, responding to the criticism. He said:
“The democrats don’t like me because I’m rich, I’m sorry that my parents weren’t lazy on the couch all day waiting for handouts, I’m sorry that they built businesses and won championships and now I can shop at Fendi and Givenchy.”
In another tweet, Christian Walker stated that he worked at the cash register at Williams Sonoma while winning two world championships. He mentioned that he did this while skipping a grade. He added:
“I’ve done more in a year than you’ve done in a lifetime.”
Christian Walker is best known to be a “free speech radicalist.” He also has a deep passion for cheerleading. He was rolled into Southern Methodist University to pursue a career in the same. Since then, he has joined the Spirit of Texas Royalty Squad and also won an All-Star Cheerleading World Championship in 2016.