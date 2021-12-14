Who is Christian Walker? Herschel Walker's son slammed for protesting against high gas prices in a $1200 Givenchy hoodie 

Christian Walker, the son of political candidate and retired footballer Herschel Walker, has gone viral on social media after complaining about gas prices in a designer outfit.

The 22-year-old sported a Givenchy sweatshirt as he complained about gas prices in the States. He took to Instagram to post a video of the same.

He also posted a picture of himself at the gas station, having to pay $98.37 for around 21 gallons of gas. He captioned his post:

“OKAY THIS ISNT (sic) FUNNY ANYMORE. $98???”

Netizens drag Christian Walker as he complains about gas prices

The right-wing cheerleader blamed the gas price on President Joe Biden. In the same Instagram post, he said:

“While Joe takes his afternoon naps and vacations at his beach house, GAS PRICES AND INFLATION ARE SOARING.”

The social media personality also posted a video on Twitter of himself in a gas pump. Christian Walker said to the camera:

“Y’all said Joe Biden was gonna be the great unifier, this is divisive to my bank account and my hard earned money.”

He continued to mock Biden’s pledge to unify the nation after his 2020 presidential election victory. Walker added:

“Families struggling to afford to get to work, that’s unifying? That’s bringing the nation together?”

Despite Christian's words, the irony of him talking about his "hard-earned money" while wearing a $1200 Givenchy hoodie was not lost on his followers. He then went on to trend on Twitter, with a few reactions to Walker’s video reading:

Keith Edwards @keithedwards complaining about gas prices in a Givenchy hoodie. top tier parody.



Jason Bourne @TheOriginalWTH



The spoiled child of a multi-millionaire, wearing a $1,300 hoodie, filling up his Range Rover, bitches abt the price of gas ?

He makes a complete fool of himself here.



LMAO !!! Keith Edwards @keithedwards Let’s be clear: his dad is Herschel Walker. He’s never worked a day in his life.



Does Herschel Walker's son Christian Walker, realize that everyone is laughing at him, not with him ?The spoiled child of a multi-millionaire, wearing a $1,300 hoodie, filling up his Range Rover, bitches abt the price of gas ?He makes a complete fool of himself here.LMAO !!!

Avenger Resister @AvengerResister Hershel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, pumps gas in a Givenchy hoodie that costs as much as Lauren Boebert’s GED she overpaid someone to take for her. Hershel Walker’s son, Christian Walker, pumps gas in a Givenchy hoodie that costs as much as Lauren Boebert’s GED she overpaid someone to take for her.

Mexican Rug Dealer @DealinRugs Christian Walker complaining about high gas prices while wearing a Givenchy hoodie and driving a SUV. I can’t believe this is not satire Christian Walker complaining about high gas prices while wearing a Givenchy hoodie and driving a SUV. I can’t believe this is not satire https://t.co/l4pm4BV4BE

SATIRE Shu of the Deep State™ @DeepState_Shu2 Hey idiot Christian Walker,



NEWSFLASH: Joe Biden doesn't control gas prices, moron. Hey idiot Christian Walker,NEWSFLASH: Joe Biden doesn't control gas prices, moron.

teatime75 @teatime75 Christian Walker: these Biden gas prices are killing me. I can’t even afford a fifth $1300 hoodie in chartreuse … Christian Walker: these Biden gas prices are killing me. I can’t even afford a fifth $1300 hoodie in chartreuse … https://t.co/qLPXONS5ge

Lauren Windsor @lawindsor @AdamParkhomenko Christian Walker clearly knows a lot about how gas prices work 🙄 @AdamParkhomenko Christian Walker clearly knows a lot about how gas prices work 🙄

Berhtwald @Berhtwald1 Can somebody please educate that lunatic Christian walker that gas prices aren't dictated by the president. The president can if he wants to wield power but then I thought the republicans were anti big government, anti-federal-power-grabbing.



Go to school, get a degree n work. Can somebody please educate that lunatic Christian walker that gas prices aren't dictated by the president. The president can if he wants to wield power but then I thought the republicans were anti big government, anti-federal-power-grabbing. Go to school, get a degree n work.

Mike Sarzo 🏳️‍🌈 @mikesarzo That ridiculous video by Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's son Christian Walker blaming President Biden for high gas prices while wearing a $1,200 hoodie is proof the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. That ridiculous video by Georgia Senate candidate Herschel Walker's son Christian Walker blaming President Biden for high gas prices while wearing a $1,200 hoodie is proof the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

MichelleKrane @Reelhousewife1 When Christian Walker starts paying for his gas, I might be inclined to listen to his concerns about the cost.



I said MIGHT. When Christian Walker starts paying for his gas, I might be inclined to listen to his concerns about the cost.I said MIGHT.

Christian Walker responds to backlash

As the memes against Walker continued to flood the internet, he uploaded a video, responding to the criticism. He said:

“The democrats don’t like me because I’m rich, I’m sorry that my parents weren’t lazy on the couch all day waiting for handouts, I’m sorry that they built businesses and won championships and now I can shop at Fendi and Givenchy.”

Christian Walker @ChristianWalk1r



I’ve done more in a year than you’ve done in a lifetime. Jealous POS. Keith Edwards @keithedwards @nickiclyne His dad is Herschel Walker. He’s never worked a day in his life. @nickiclyne His dad is Herschel Walker. He’s never worked a day in his life. https://t.co/hVLesNY95c I worked at Williams Sonoma at the cash register, while winning two world championships, and skipping a grade.I’ve done more in a year than you’ve done in a lifetime. Jealous POS. twitter.com/keithedwards/s… I worked at Williams Sonoma at the cash register, while winning two world championships, and skipping a grade. I’ve done more in a year than you’ve done in a lifetime. Jealous POS. twitter.com/keithedwards/s…

In another tweet, Christian Walker stated that he worked at the cash register at Williams Sonoma while winning two world championships. He mentioned that he did this while skipping a grade. He added:

“I’ve done more in a year than you’ve done in a lifetime.”

Christian Walker is best known to be a “free speech radicalist.” He also has a deep passion for cheerleading. He was rolled into Southern Methodist University to pursue a career in the same. Since then, he has joined the Spirit of Texas Royalty Squad and also won an All-Star Cheerleading World Championship in 2016.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia