Is Logan Paul a Republican: What is the Youtuber's political stance?

Logan Paul, being the famous YouTuber that he is, has a pedestal from where it is extremely easy for him to dive into a political drama. However, the 25-year-old has largely managed to steer clear of the political pit.

Naturally, being the sensation amidst the youth that he is, many people inquire what his preferred model of governance is. Correspondingly, he also faces questions about his candidate-specific leanings, especially during the recent elections which saw Joe Biden being elected to run his first term as POTUS.

On his podcast — Impaulsive — he does address issues that may have a political background. But, to his credit, these discussions have in no way paved a way for people to be able to sniff out a definitive political leaning.

Logan Paul does have one golden rule pertaining to politics that he stands by. Whether it be President Trump or to-be President Joe Biden, Paul firmly believes that anyone in that position deserves respect.

Furthermore, he familiarises himself with the school of thought that promotes adaptability to different political environments. This means that there is bound to be a difference in the style of leadership. One must be able to accept the President for the elected nominee that she/he is and adapt to the winning candidate's own style of leadership.

Of course, that only remains applicable so long as the one in power does not mock fundamental rights and constitutionality.

Now, even though Logan Paul is bang in the middle when it comes to the scale between being a leftist and a rightist, he does have one favorite pick for the post of POTUS.

Who does Logan Paul think of as a great Presidential candidate?

You probably guessed it. It's Logan Paul. Yes, Logan Paul has gone on record to say that he believes he will be POTUS someday.

The YouTuber expressed his wish to be the leader of the United States of America on his podcast. He said with unflinching confidence that not only will he become the President one day, but a pretty successful one at that.

According to Logan Paul he will be eligible to stand for the Presidential elections in 2032.

Nevertheless, he added that he would like to wait a little more than that to gain a bit more mature credibility in order to be a serious candidate. Thus, judging from the timeline he outlined, fans might see Logan Paul contest for elections in the 2050s.