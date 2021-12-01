Who is Dr Oz married to? All about his wife and marriage as celebrity physician enters Pennsylvania Senate race

Dr Oz, a renowned TV personality and cardiothoracic surgeon, has decided to run for Pennsylvania Senate as a Republican representative. The celebrity physician made the official announcement in an op-ed written for The Washington Examiner:

"We are angry at our government and at each other. We have not managed our crises as effectively as past generations. During the pandemic, I learned that when you mix politics and medicine, you get politics instead of solutions. That’s why I am running for the U.S. Senate: to help fix the problems and to help us heal."

Dr. Mehmet Oz @DrOz I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington. I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills. Watch my announcement video now! I’m running for U.S. Senate in Pennsylvania because America needs a Conservative Republican to cure what’s wrong with Washington. I’m a world-class surgeon, fighter, and health care advocate stepping forward to cure our country’s ills. Watch my announcement video now! https://t.co/yLhKsZm9sl

The 61-year-old also took to Twitter to share a campaign video that confirmed his Republican association:

“As a heart surgeon, I know how precious life is. Pennsylvania needs a conservative who will put America first, one who can reignite our divine spark, bravely fight for freedom and tell it like it is.”

Dr Oz graduated from medical school at the University of Pennsylvania and gained prominence in mainstream media with his frequent appearances on The Oprah Winfrey Show. He earned further recognition after launching his TV series, The Dr. Oz Show.

The cardiac surgeon called himself a “modern Republican” in 2007 and said he had plans to run for senate in the future. Donald Trump appointed him to the Presidential Council on Sports, Fitness, and Nutrition. He was reappointed to the position in 2020.

On a personal front, Dr Oz is married to Lisa Oz. The couple have been together for 35 years and share four children.

Meet Dr Oz's wife, Lisa Oz

Dr Oz's wife Lisa Oz is an author, radio host and former actress (Image via Lisa Oz/Instagram)

While Dr Oz has been in the spotlight for several years, his wife is also a star in her own right. Lisa Oz is a radio host, bestselling author and former actress. She is best known for her books the US: Transforming Ourselves and the Relationships that Matter Most and The Oz Family Kitchen.

She has reportedly been on The New York Times Best Seller list nearly six times throughout her career. She also made a significant contribution to Dr Oz’s career in the entertainment industry.

In an old interview with Prime Women, she opened up about her career choices and how she helped her husband shape his brand:

“When I decided I was going to stop acting and not even produce my own stuff anymore, and focus on Mehmet’s entertainment career… It was more out of cowardice than anything else. He’s really fearless when it comes to putting himself out there, not at all afraid of judgement, whereas at auditions I’d be racked with fear. When I started creating shows for him rather than for myself, helping him build his health and wellness brand, which changed the trajectory of his career, it was great.”

Meanwhile, Lisa also decided to do something of her own and launched the Road to Somewhere podcast with her friend Jill Herzig:

“It was hard for me, because I never thought of myself as someone in the background. I love being a supportive wife, but I’m now at a point when I want to do my own stuff again.”

Lisa has also served as the co-host of The Dr. Oz Show and appeared on the Oprah and Friends XM radio telecast.

A look into Dr Oz and Lisa’s marriage

Dr Oz and Lisa has been married since 1985 (Image via Lisa Oz/Instagram)

Lisa and Dr Oz met through their parents and the latter mentioned they had “sort of an arranged marriage.” During an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, he shared that their parents were friends and set up the pair for their first date.

The physician also mentioned that the pair had a unique proposal. He realized he wanted to spend his life with Lisa after she stormed out of a room during an ongoing argument between the two:

"I chased her down the street, picked up a tab from an aluminum can that was on the ground, and presented it to her."

The pair tied the knot in 1985 and have been inseparable ever since. Lisa once told Shape that the couple face trials like every other marriage but always work on their differences:

"Whenever he’s doing something that’s driving me crazy, I think about one of his traits I absolutely adore. For example, I’m insatiable when it comes to being with him, so my main complaint is that we never have enough time together. The positive side of that is I love how open and available he is to other people who need him."

Dr Oz and Lisa also believe in renewing their vows every seven years and have said “I do” nearly three times in their lives. The former told Woman’s Day that they celebrate the ritual to “reinvent” their relationship:

"Every seven years you have to reinvent the relationship. This is true not just for marriage, it's true for work and other friendships, but especially in a marriage. I've been married to three different women, and Lisa's been married to three different men."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The couple are also proud parents to four children, daughters Daphne, Arabella, Zoe, and Oliver. The pair are also grandparents to Daphne’s children, Philo, Jovan, Domenica, and Giovanna.

Edited by Srijan Sen