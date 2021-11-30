Who is Violetta Komyshan? All about Ansel Elgort's girlfriend as couple make rare public appearance

On Monday November 29, Baby Driver star Ansel Elgort attended the premiere of his upcoming movie, West Side Story, with long-term girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan. The couple made a rare appearance, after their rumored split, at the red-carpet event at the Rose Theater and Jazz, Lincoln Center in New York.

The couple has rekindled their romance, as evident by the two posing for pictures at the event with their arms around each other. It was a rare appearance by Ansel and Violetta together, after they were last seen publicly in January 2020 at the Golden Globes after-party.

In April, Violetta Komyshan and Ansel Elgort briefly separated, or so it seemed because the pair deleted eachother's pictures from their individual social media profiles.

What is Ansel Elgort's girlfriend, Violetta Komyshan, known for?

Violetta Komyshan has been with Ansel Elgort since 2012, when they met at LaGuardia High. As per Komyshan’s statement to Cosmopolitan in 2017, she was in her freshman year when she first met Ansel. The pair started dating during her sophomore year.

According to Nicki Swift, the ballet dancer has a Ukrainian ancestry. 25-year-old Violetta is from Toronto, Canada, and moved to New York with her parents when she was a preschooler. Both her parents are from the Eastern European nation.

She is a ballerina and a dancer who reportedly majored in a related field at LaGuardia. In 2016, Komyshan left her college in favor of working for BalletNext. Later on, she decided to go solo and parted ways with the organization.

In 2019, she performed at the “The Master and Form” event at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York.

Furthermore, from her Instagram, it is apparent that Violetta Komyshan loves to travel. With over 800,000 followers, she also uses her Instagram to collaborate with brands for promotions.

Ansel Elgort’s on-and-off relationship with Violetta Komyshan

Ansel and Violetta (Image via Jeff Kravitz/ Getty Images)

After dating in 2012, the couple reportedly broke up in 2014. However, a few months later, Ansel Elgort and Violetta Komyshan were back together, only to separate again in April 2021. Their recent appearance in couple-form is leading the public to assume that the two are back together.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

In 2017, Ansel Elgort dropped a music video, "Thief," starring himself and Violetta as a steamy couple. The video has since been removed from the internet.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider