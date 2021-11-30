'West Side Story' cast: Ansel Elgort,Rachel Zegler, and others in Spielberg's musical

Steven Spielberg's highly anticipated first musical, West Side Story, is scheduled to be released in theaters on December 10, 2021. This romantic musical is the second on-screen film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical about rival street gangs, the Jets and the Sharks. The first screen adaptation of this Romeo-Juilet inspired story had won 10 Academy Awards in 1962, including Best Picture.

The trailer for the 2021 remake of West Side Story was released during the 93rd Academy Awards, more than a year after filming. Originally, the film was scheduled to premiere in December 2020, but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here is a look at the cast list of Spielberg's West Side Story.

Ansel Elgort as Tony in West Side Story

Ansel Elgort landed the role of optimistic Jets member Tony in West Side Story. The American actor, singer, and DJ began his acting career with a supporting role in the horror film Carrie (2013). However, he gained recognition as a teenage cancer patient in the romantic drama film The Fault in Our Stars (2014) and for his supporting role in The Divergent Series (2014–2016). In 2017, he was acclaimed for playing the main character in Edgar Wright's action thriller Baby Driver, for which he received a Golden Globe Award nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Rachel Zegler as Maria

Rachel Zegler makes her screen debut as Maria in West Side Story. Zegler had submitted a video of herself singing the songs “Me Siento Hermosa” (“I Feel Pretty”) and “Tonight” as part of the audition process, and landed the role of Maria, beating out 30,000 other actors. Since then, Zegler has landed roles in the Shazam sequel, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, as well as another musical, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Rita Moreno as Valentina

West Side Story stars Rita Moreno, who was part of the cast in the 1961 adaptation of West Side Story, as Valentina. The Puerto Rico-born American actress, dancer, and singer is known for her notable work across different areas of the entertainment industry. Throughout her extensive career spanning over 70 years, she has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. She has starred in supporting roles in the musical films Singin' in the Rain (1952), The King and I (1956) and also on the HBO series Oz from 1997 to 2003.

Others in the cast of 'West Side Story'

The West Side Story ensemble cast also includes Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez, Mike Faist, Corey Stoll, and Brian d’Arcy James.

Don't miss Spielberg trying his hand out in a new genre with West Side Story, coming to theaters on December 10, 2021.

