"Replace Ansel Elgort": West Side Story trailer sparks furor online after allegations against actor resurface

The trailer release of Steven Spielberg's opulent reimagining of "West Side Story" has run into controversy after sexual assault allegations against lead actor Ansel Elgort resurfaced online.

The timeless classic takes place in 1950's New York and centers around the tale of star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who belong to rival street gangs, The Jets and The Sharks.

While Maria's role is being played by debutante Rachel Zegler, "The Fault in Our Stars" star Ansel Elgort will step into the shoes of Tony.

that being said, the movie is extremely important to people like rachel zegler and many other pocs who worked really hard on this too. just make your own decision regarding how you want to go around this film but i just wanted to let people know once again about ansel!! — ً (@dilfavoys) April 26, 2021

The internet has expressed a strong sense of disapproval regarding the latter's casting due to his sexual assault allegations that stem back to 2014.

As a result of the charges resurfacing online, several Twitter users began petitioning to "Replace Ansel Elgort."

Ansel Elgort scandal: Accusations cast a shadow over West Side Story's magnificent trailer

Back in 2020, Ansel Elgort became the subject of numerous headlines across the world after a 26-year-old woman accused him of sexually assaulting her in 2014 when she was 17 and he, 20.

The woman alleged that in 2014, she exchanged direct messages with the Manhattan native, where she informed him that it would soon be her 17th birthday.

She claimed that Ansel Elgort allegedly gave her his private Snapchat account and asked for inappropriate photos. She also posted a picture of what appeared to be her sitting with the star, in addition to sharing an alleged screenshot of their direct message exchange.

She also revealed that she had PTSD and panic attacks in the aftermath of their alleged encounter. Post her accusations, the 27-year-old took to Instagram to issue a statement in which he denied all claims of assault.

ansel elgort's "apology" pretty much encapsulates what I've always feared my rapist would say if i ever told my story.



and y'all would believe him, too 😒



i stand with gabby. fuck ansel elgort and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/qwYV10Vgdx — emily (@ectannenbaum) June 21, 2020

He admitted to having a "brief, consensual relationship with her" and revealed that he failed to handle their breakup well, as a result of which he stopped responding to her.

The allegations resurfaced online recently after Ansel Elgort appeared in the trailer for "West Side Story," his first film since 2019's "The Goldfinch."

In light of these concerning accusations, several Twitter users expressed aversion towards Elgort's casting in the upcoming musical.

The West Side Story be looking so good then BOOM Ansel Elgort appears — T'Challa Stan (@KhameekJ03) April 26, 2021

Ansel elgort in west side story ew pic.twitter.com/NkggUmXRdh — I hate trump (@willowhalliwell) April 26, 2021

the fact that they are pushing the young ingenue angle to try and avoid talking about ansel just makes it worse — reputation emma (@evemmore) April 26, 2021

i want to be so excited for west side story it’s one of my favorite musicals but.... ansel elgort 🙃 — bean (@beyabean) April 26, 2021

I was into the Spielberg West Side Story trailer and then I realized that Ansel Elgort is playing Tony and a small part of my soul died. — Ross Douthat (@DouthatNYT) April 26, 2021

seeing his name trend as opposed to Rachels is breaking my fucking heart yall.

Celebrate the 19 year old making her debut in this film. — Molly (@hesmolIy) April 26, 2021

Nick Jonas should’ve replaced Ansel Elgort he would’ve ate up that role as Tony for West Side Story https://t.co/kPDboaZAXC — miki minach (@oceansjonas) April 26, 2021

So West Side Story is just gonna go ahead with these Ansel Elgort allegations? — black boy bulletin (he/him) (@blkboybulletin) April 26, 2021

For anyone who isn't going to see West Side Story, I respect your decision, and with Ansel Elgort's involvement, I can really understand why. What he did was really terrible and disgusting. https://t.co/cPxpqQEXFL — Mitchells vs. The Machines Appreciation Account (@MichelsTristan) April 26, 2021

West Side Story looks great but than I remember Ansel Elgort is in it pic.twitter.com/dXLqGxqIxm — Selina (@ECNALHANID) April 26, 2021

when ansel elgort popped up during the west side story trailer pic.twitter.com/nV75NPWDok — wiLL (@willfulchaos) April 26, 2021

here’s how we can repace ansel elgort in west side story pic.twitter.com/ooebq7xSVV — binz (@ruegloss) April 26, 2021

if i see any of u thirsting over ansel elgort when the west side story trailer drops im blocking u that man is a whole ass creep pic.twitter.com/sX9aMs9j3R — j. (@linsdyweir) April 25, 2021

me explaining how they can still replace ansel elgort in west side story pic.twitter.com/z6M68XcYkM — zemo apologist (@remzabdulla) April 26, 2021

With Twitter in a serious quandary over Ansel Elgort's casting in West Side Story, it remains to be seen what the overall reception to the film will be once it hits theatres in December.