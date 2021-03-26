"He is the Steven Spielberg of this entity" - AEW personality talks about the challenges of working for Vince McMahon

Getting to the top of Vince McMahon's WWE can be a very challenging task for a wrestler. A talent might have all the tools to succeed in the promotion; however, it would all be meaningless without Vince McMahon's support.

Vince McMahon is the man to impress in the WWE, and without the WWE Chairman's seal of approval, it's nearly impossible to become the top guy in the company.

During the latest edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross spoke about the WWE atmosphere and how the superstars should approach dealing with Vince McMahon.

Jim Ross bluntly stated that a wrestler is destined to fail if they don't get over with Vince McMahon. Jim Ross called Vince McMahon the Steven Spielberg of wrestling, as the WWE head honcho did it all in the company.

"Yeah, pretty much. If Vince doesn't like your act, then you're not going to get to the promised land. It's not going to happen. He is the Steven Spielberg of this entity. He is the executive producer; he is the creator; he is the director. That's Vince."

Jim Ross was quick to note that even though Vince McMahon may not be high on a particular talent, it's up to the wrestler to change the boss's mind.

Ross said that there is no place for quitters. However, JR explained that every wrestler has a chance to resurrect their careers in WWE, saying struggling superstars should be ready to change aspects of their character or in-ring work that could positively influence Vince McMahon.

"So, obviously, if he didn't like something you're doing, or he didn't like your act, so to speak, you're in a tough spot. Now, here's the deal. So, I guess you are just screwed. You are screwed if you are a god damn quitter."

"You are screwed if you don't have any character or any principles to work your way out of a conundrum. And a lot of guys had the b**** to say, 'I'm going to change the general feeling of my character, of my TV persona.' I have the chance to do that whether it was new moves, or better conditioning, overall presentation, something that things I can improve. So, if you're of the mindset that I want to make these guys to change their mind about me through my hard work and my creativity, and my overall professionalism, then you've got a chance to resurrect yourself."

JR urged the talents to be courageous and do whatever it takes to change how they are perceived in Vince McMahon's eyes. It's a daunting task, but JR is not a fan of the victim mentality that is quite prevalent in all walks of life.

"Again, go back to the truth. Tell them the truth. Tell them what they needed to do, and go from there. But if the old man is not sold on your act, then you're in trouble. Change the perception. Change the way you are perceived, and there would be talents saying, 'Yeah, but JR's telling a story that just don't work. If he don't like it, he don't like it.' Well, change his mind!"

I made him like me because of my work: Jim Ross on how he got over with Vince McMahon

Jim Ross and Vince McMahon.

Jim Ross added that he wasn't liked by Vince McMahon either during his early days in WWE. JR won over Vince McMahon's trust with his exceptional work ethic, and that's what the veteran announcer expects the talents to do.

Jim Ross was critical of the current crop of wrestlers, and he didn't mince any words while talking about the 'millennials.'

"You think he loved me from day one with my southern accent, with these fat cheeks here? Probably not. I made him like me because of my work. Consistent, hard work and I got his talents over. So, yeah, I just, it's just a matter of, you know, do something about it, man! And today's world is even worse because you've got, what do you call them, millennials?"

"It's never their fault! Many of these guys can't even f***** tell time. You know, what time are you going to be there? I'll be there by about two. What does that mean? What time is 'about two'? is it 1:50? 2:15? It's their time. Because my time is more important than your time, so, that's how I look at that deal. It's bu*******. You know. Poor me! The world is getting tired of poor me. Really, truly, Conrad. Come on, god damn!"

There is a lot to process from Good Ol' JR's passionate statements. But JR's message is loud and clear. The superstars have to go the extra mile to get into the good books of Vince McMahon.

