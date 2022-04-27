Best Zendaya Met Gala outfits that will leave you in awe

If you are eagerly looking forward to Zendaya’s red carpet outfit for the upcoming Met Gala 2022, then you might have to wait until next year. Unfortunately, the Euphoria protagonist will be unable to attend the Met Gala 2022 due to scheduling conflicts.

Zendaya made the upsetting revelation about her absence from the Met Gala during the Euphoria’s FYC event that was held on April 20, 2022. When asked about her Met Gala plans during her interview, she replied:

"I'm gonna disappoint my fans here, but I will be working. Your girl's gotta work and make some movies."

This will be the second consecutive year of her absence from the Metropolitan Museum of Art's annual fundraising gala. Earlier in 2021, Zendaya disappointed her fans when she disclosed that she would not be attending the 2021 Met Gala, as she was filming the second season of Euphoria.

To rightfully make up for Zendaya's absence from the event, here’s a list of her heartthrobbing Met Gala outfits from previous years.

Zendaya’s awe-inspiring Met Gala outfits

1) Red and black were her colors for 2015

For her Met Gala debut in 2015, Zendaya sported a bedazzling high-low dress. Staying true to that year’s theme “China: Through the Looking Glass,” the actress wore a beautiful red and black Fausto Puglisi dress.

The dress was a stunning combination of an all-black body-hugging top and an embellished structural red skirt. The cherry on the cake was her decorated long train that followed her to the red carpet. Incorporated with colossal sun motifs, her dress was perfectly combined with black pumps and diamond accessories.

2) A glittering Zendaya strutted the red carpet in 2016

The 2016 Met Gala had the theme "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" as its centerpiece. Undoubtedly, the best part of this theme was Zendaya’s skin-fit gown. Embellished with golden rhinestones from head-to-toe, the Shake It Up alum looked almost unrecognizable in her custom Michael Kors dress.

On top of that, her intense smokey makeup and her blunt bowl hairdo became major highlights of the complete look.

3) Actress plumped for D&G in 2017

Zendaya sported a red and yellow flowery print Dolce & Gabbana livery to flawlessly match the “Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons: Art of the In-Between” theme of the 2017 Met Gala.

Those who keep a watchful eye on Zendaya's fashion moments will know that this was her most opulent ensemble to date. Her attire was vibrant and eye-catching, but it was clearly her beauty that stole the show.

She further spruced up her ravishing off-shoulder gown with a retro hairdo and bold red lipstick.

4) Zendaya wore full silver Versace look for 2018

What could be more fitting for the Met Gala 2018's "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination year" theme than a Joan of Arc look? Zendaya's place as a fashion diva was cemented with this striking red carpet ensemble.

The Frenemies star wore a full silver Versace outfit for the event, with Zendaya’s 'armored' dress definitely catching the public eye. The best add-ons to her outfit were a blunt auburn bob hairdo with micro bangs as well as bulky diamond rings.

5) Zendaya became Cinderella for 2019

The Zapped alum has been one of the best-dressed attendees at the Met Gala every year since her debut in 2015. In similar spirit, Zendaya wore Tommy Hilfiger's couture Disney princess gown for the 2019 Met Gala.

The actress embraced a true Disney Princess look in keeping with the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" theme. She strutted the red carpet as Cinderella, accompanied by her longtime stylist Law Roach, who played the role of her fairy godmother. Her illuminated gown cast a shadow on others without a doubt.

