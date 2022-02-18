Zendaya and Tom Holland wear New York Rangers jerseys with each other's name on it, and fans can't get enough

Tom Holland and Zendaya recently attended the New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden and sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted wearing official jerseys with each other's names printed on the back.
The couple were seen enjoying popcorn while watching the Rangers vs. Red Wings game from the VIP stands at MSG.
The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were also joined by Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer and Holland’s younger brother. The quartet was initially photographed arriving at the venue on Thursday, February 17, 2022.
Aside from their customized New York Rangers jerseys, Zendaya was seen wearing a comfortable beige sweater with a full-length white baggy skirt, glasses and a face mask. She also carried a black coat and completed her casual look with black boots.
Meanwhile, Holland donned a maroon hoodie, black Prada coat, black pants and white and orange sneakers. Their latest outing comes after the pair were seen out and about in New York City earlier in the day.
Twitter reacts to Tom Holland and Zendaya’s customized New York Rangers jerseys
Zendaya and Tom Holland have been making news with their public appearances across New York City throughout this week. The pair are reportedly enjoying their time in the Big Apple, less than a month after the former flew to London to spend some time with her beau.
On Wednesday, the couple were photographed holding hands while attending a screening of Holland’s new film Uncharted. That same day, they were also seen going out on a romantic dinner date in the city.
The following day, Zendaya was seen on a shopping spree at a Bvlgari Store before joining Holland for lunch at The Two Hands restaurant in SoHo. The couple then went to Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings match.
As photos from their latest outing came to light, fans were left elated after noticing the duo wearing customized Rangers jerseys with each other’s names embedded on them. Several social media users also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the gesture:
Holland and the Malcolm and Marie actress first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after winning millions of hearts as Peter Parker and MJ in their MCU hit Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Although the duo denied any relationship rumors, they continued to be best friends off-camera. However, news of their rumored relationship was confirmed after the couple were spotted kissing inside a car in July 2021.
Since then, the couple have been open about their relationship despite keeping their private lives away from the public eye.