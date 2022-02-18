Zendaya and Tom Holland wear New York Rangers jerseys with each other's name on it, and fans can't get enough

Tom Holland and Zendaya recently attended the New York Rangers hockey game at Madison Square Garden and sent fans into a frenzy after they were spotted wearing official jerseys with each other's names printed on the back.

The couple were seen enjoying popcorn while watching the Rangers vs. Red Wings game from the VIP stands at MSG.

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport @BR_OpenIce Tom Holland wore a "Zendaya" jersey at the Red Wings-Rangers game tonight 🤣 Tom Holland wore a "Zendaya" jersey at the Red Wings-Rangers game tonight 🤣❤️ @BR_OpenIce https://t.co/7phh9XrX1h

The Spider-Man: No Way Home co-stars were also joined by Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer and Holland’s younger brother. The quartet was initially photographed arriving at the venue on Thursday, February 17, 2022.

Aside from their customized New York Rangers jerseys, Zendaya was seen wearing a comfortable beige sweater with a full-length white baggy skirt, glasses and a face mask. She also carried a black coat and completed her casual look with black boots.

Meanwhile, Holland donned a maroon hoodie, black Prada coat, black pants and white and orange sneakers. Their latest outing comes after the pair were seen out and about in New York City earlier in the day.

Twitter reacts to Tom Holland and Zendaya’s customized New York Rangers jerseys

Tom Holland and Zendaya sent fans into a frenzy with their latest outing at New York Rangers game at MSG (Image via Fotonoticias/Getty Images)

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been making news with their public appearances across New York City throughout this week. The pair are reportedly enjoying their time in the Big Apple, less than a month after the former flew to London to spend some time with her beau.

On Wednesday, the couple were photographed holding hands while attending a screening of Holland’s new film Uncharted. That same day, they were also seen going out on a romantic dinner date in the city.

The following day, Zendaya was seen on a shopping spree at a Bvlgari Store before joining Holland for lunch at The Two Hands restaurant in SoHo. The couple then went to Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers vs. Detroit Red Wings match.

As photos from their latest outing came to light, fans were left elated after noticing the duo wearing customized Rangers jerseys with each other’s names embedded on them. Several social media users also took to Twitter to share their reactions to the gesture:

kt @ktmob_ ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND WEARING RANGERS JERSEYS WITH EACH OTHERS NAMES ON THE BACK I’M SHAKING CRYING THROWING UP ZENDAYA AND TOM HOLLAND WEARING RANGERS JERSEYS WITH EACH OTHERS NAMES ON THE BACK I’M SHAKING CRYING THROWING UP https://t.co/QkQjEZvxpJ

kayla @ohkayben Tom Holland and zendaya going to a rangers game and wearing jerseys with each others names on it is so cute jeez Tom Holland and zendaya going to a rangers game and wearing jerseys with each others names on it is so cute jeez

Zendaya Updates @Zendaya_Updated Zendaya & Tom Holland spotted at the Rangers vs. Red Wings Game earlier. Zendaya & Tom Holland spotted at the Rangers vs. Red Wings Game earlier. https://t.co/4vv4H1U9js

Koncorde Krash @Koncorde_Krash @BR_OpenIce BleacherReport: Tom Holland wore a "Zendaya" jersey at the Red Wings-Rangers game tonight 🤣 BleacherReport: Tom Holland wore a "Zendaya" jersey at the Red Wings-Rangers game tonight 🤣❤️ @BR_OpenIce https://t.co/lFxSNTbIS0

jovechkin @notafan_jo this did more to grow hockey than anything bettman's ever done this did more to grow hockey than anything bettman's ever done https://t.co/Fxo40egnFF

Christina🌎 @christinabean96 Tom Holland and Zendaya wearing each other’s names on their Rangers jerseys is honestly goals 🥺 Tom Holland and Zendaya wearing each other’s names on their Rangers jerseys is honestly goals 🥺

Nick 👽 @MacToHunter Need that Tom Holland or Zendaya rangers jersey NOW Need that Tom Holland or Zendaya rangers jersey NOW

Bec 🪗🌹 @brewersrose



How am I supposed to function did you even think of that?? Tom wearing a Zendaya jersey and Z wearing a Holland one are you guys KIDDING MEHow am I supposed to function did you even think of that?? Tom wearing a Zendaya jersey and Z wearing a Holland one are you guys KIDDING ME 💀😭How am I supposed to function did you even think of that?? https://t.co/t8bK4wqoKQ

garee 🎀 @puraysophia tom wearing a zendaya jersey and zendaya wearing a holland jersey... I CAN'T TAKE THIS ANYMORE tom wearing a zendaya jersey and zendaya wearing a holland jersey... I CAN'T TAKE THIS ANYMORE

Lauren @LogicallyLauren TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA HAVING JERSEYS WITH EACHOTHERS NAMES? Yeah im done. TOM HOLLAND AND ZENDAYA HAVING JERSEYS WITH EACHOTHERS NAMES? Yeah im done. 😩😻

dans (taylor's version) @danswxoxo tom wearing a zendaya jersey and z wearing holland.. ME WHEN?!!! tom wearing a zendaya jersey and z wearing holland.. ME WHEN?!!!

Holland and the Malcolm and Marie actress first sparked dating rumors in 2017 after winning millions of hearts as Peter Parker and MJ in their MCU hit Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Although the duo denied any relationship rumors, they continued to be best friends off-camera. However, news of their rumored relationship was confirmed after the couple were spotted kissing inside a car in July 2021.

Since then, the couple have been open about their relationship despite keeping their private lives away from the public eye.

