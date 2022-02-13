Kim Jee-woon's upcoming film Spiderweb boasts of a star studded cast

Kim Jee-woon’s upcoming film, Spiderweb, is all set to be the next blockbuster, with a star studded ensemble cast which includes Song Kang-ho, Im Soo-jung, Oh Jung-se, Jeon Yeo-been, and Jung Soo-jung aka Krystal.

The movie is Kim Jee-woon’s first full length venture, following the 2018 film Illang: The Wolf Brigade, where he was the director, writer and producer.

Spiderweb is a movie about the making of a movie, set in the 1970s

Premise of Spiderweb

The movie will be set in 1970, during a period of time when films in South Korea were heavily centered, and had to be reviewed by the authorities before they could even be filmed. Set in a time marked by the lack of freedom of speech, the film revolves around director Kim, played by veteran actor Song Kang-ho.

Director Kim, obsessed with making his magnum opus, also titled Spiderweb, is pressured to re-shoot the film by the authorities.

The issues that plague his masterpiece range from periodic reviews from the Ministry of Culture's representative, who is always on set, to the uncooperative attitude of the actors dragged back into filming without understanding the new script. Additionally, opposition from the production company, and clashing schedules with another project, are just a few of the hurdles that he must overcome.

Cast of Spiderweb

Im Soo-jung

Along with Song Kang-ho, who is best known for critically-acclaimed movies like Memories of Murder and Parasite, the upcoming film also stars Im Soo-jung, who has been cast as a veteran actress called Lee Min-ja, who plays a pivotal role in director Kim’s movie.

Oh Jung-se

Oh Jung-se plays the role of the main character Kang Ho-se in the fictional film. At the height of his popularity, Kang Ho-se is hounded by as many affairs as he is by fans.

Jeo Yeo-been

Jeon Yeo-been, whose last appearance opposite Song Joong-ki in Vincenzo left millions in awe, is all set to play the role of a production company’s financial manager, Shin Mi-do.

Born with a rebellious streak, the foreign-educated Shin Mi-do will play a pivotal role in helping Director Kim’s film come to life, even if it means butting heads with the movie’ producer, who also happens to be her aunt.

Jung Soo-jung

Also in the film is Krystal, who will play Han Yoo-rim, a rookie actress whose sudden shift to the spotlight makes her a key figure in director Kim’s film.

Also Read Article Continues below

Spiderweb is scheduled to start filming in March 2022.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan