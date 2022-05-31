 "I didn't want to stop halfway": BLACKPINK's Jisoo reveals why she succeeded over other YG trainees 

BLACKPINK recently created ripples on the internet with its latest cover featuring with the world-famous American magazine Rolling Stone. The quartet came together and had a lengthy interview with the magazine regarding their road to stardom.

Each group member also sat down with American magazine to have a one-on-one interview and revealed their trials and tribulations as well as their achievements, both individually and as a group.

In her individual interview with the magazine, BLACKPINK's Jisoo spoke about her possible solo debut, plans, vision, and mental health. Being a K-pop idol is no easy task, however, Jisoo has proven multiple times that duty and responsibility must be one of the main priorities of becoming a K-pop star. With a few more keywords, the BLACKPINK singer stated:

"I didn’t want to stop halfway. I’d see other kids [trainees] falling out in the competition and going home. I refused to yield. I wanted to endure until the end."

BLACKPINK's Jisoo opens up about her past with Rolling Stone magazine

BLACKPINK's Jisoo has cemented herself as one of the most famous and successful celebrities in the world. From debuting as a K-pop idol, actress, and model, to becoming a global ambassador for high-end jewelry brand Cartier, Jisoo has steadily climbed the ladder to success and continues to prove her lady-boss-like personality.

However, before becoming a global superstar, Jisoo had her doubts about joining the entertainment industry. The BOOMBAYAH singer revealed her past experiences to Rolling Stone and explained that she wasn’t too sure about becoming a K-pop idol even before her high school days. She stated that her friends expected her to have a regular 9 to 5 job:

"Honestly, I didn’t know I'd be doing something like this. My high school friends, who know me well, are still baffled that I’m doing this job, and doing it well. They thought I’d live simply, freely, doing whatever I wanted."

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo stated that as a child, she frequently questioned her future in terms of her career goals. Hence, she admired people who had a set plan and clear ideas about their future and followed their respective paths:

"I didn’t really dream of becoming a celebrity. I didn’t particularly have anything I wanted to do: What will I do in the future? Will I find something I want to do?. Since I was a child, I have admired people who had a clear dream, who delved into that one path."

The K-pop sensation continued to confess that she gets bored easily and has a little tolerance to change. She stated that she isn’t good at enduring long and stagnant situations:

"For me, the periods of falling for something tended to be quite short. I get bored easily. I’m not very good at enduring these periods of stagnation. So I’ve always admired people who can overcome that and go higher."

However, Jisoo stated that her strong personality trait is to never give up and keep on working hard on the road to success. The singer also shared that when other YG trainees were giving up midway and returning home, she refused to see herself go down that similar path.

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo continues to prove her patience, strength and determination to succeed in the entertainment industry. The singer was also recently welcomed as the global ambassador and face for Panthère de Cartier. Jisoo carries on following her ideology and has established herself as one of the most influential superstars in the world.

