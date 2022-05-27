15 newly debuted K-pop groups of 2022 so far 

With K-pop groups reaching new heights every day, the fandom is multiplying rapidly. On the other hand, talented agencies are also working hard to present K-pop fans with newer concepts, artists, and K-pop groups. It has been 5 months into 2022, and the K-pop industry has already introduced us to many exciting K-pop groups.

Besides the debut of the new K-pop groups in 2022, some existing artists like Jin Jin and Rocky from ASTRO also made their debut as a subunit to showcase a new side of them as artists.

While K-pop lovers always want to witness more, here are the 15 newly debuted K-pop groups of 2022 you should not miss.

15 New K-pop groups of 2022 you need to know about

1) GOT the beat - SM Entertainment

GOT the beat, a new group, consists of the most talented K-pop idols. Formed as a supergroup by SM Entertainment, GOT the beat made its debut on January 3, 2022, with a single, Step Back.

The member lineup includes K-pop pioneer BoA, SNSD's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon, Red Velvet's Wendy and Seulgi, and AESPA's Karina and Winter.

2) Kep1er - WAKEONE, Swing Entertainment

Another group to debut on January 3, 2022, was the girl group, Kep1er. The nine-member girl group results from Mnet's K-pop survival show, Girls Planet 999, with members participating from South Korea, Japan, and China.

Kep1er made their debut with their extended play, First Impact. CLC's member Choi Yu-jin serves as the leader of Kep1er.

3) VIVIZ - BPM Entertainment

VIVIZ is a K-pop group that made its debut in 2022, but like GOT, the beat includes a splendid lineup of K-pop idols. The group consists of ex-GFriend members SinB, Eunha, and Umji, who made their revamped debut on February 9, 2022.

VIVIZ debuted with EP Beam of Prism and lead single Bop Bop! The girl group's name is a combination of VIVId dayZ and reflects the trio who want to express their colors confidently.

4) TEMPEST - Yue Hua Entertainment

Formed by Yue Hua Entertainment, TEMPEST made its debut in 2022. The seven-member boy group debuted on March 2, 2022, with the album, It's ME, It's We, with the leading track Bad News.

The line up of the group is Hanbin, Hyungseop, Hyuk, Eunchan, Lew, Hwarang, and Taerae.

5) NMIXX - JYP Entertainment, SQU4D

Managed by JYP Entertainment's sub-label, SQU4D, NMIXX is a seven-member girl group that made its debut on February 22, 2022, with the album AD MARE.

The N in the group's name stands for now and new, while the mixx represents combination and diversity. NMIXX consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Jinni, Bae, Jiwoo, and Kyujin.

6) Mamadol - CJENM

Mamadol or M.M.D is a girl group formed through tvN's reality show Mama The Idol. The group consists of former K-pop female idols who took a break from the idol life to manage life as mothers.

The group made their debut with the song WooAh Hip on January 28, 2022. The group consists of Sunye, Kahi, Jungah, Yang Eunji, Byul, and Hyuun.

7) TAN - Think Entertainment

Consisting of seven members, TAN (To All Nations) debuted on March 10, 2022, with their mini-album 1TAN. TAN resulted from the winning lineup of MBC's Idol competition show Wild Idol, which consists of 45 male contestants. On the show, they'd undergo a rigid physical training boot camp.

The member lineup consists of Taehoon, Hyunyeop, Sunghyuk, Jiseong, Jooan, Jaejun, and Changsun.

8) LE SSERAFIM - Source Music (HYBE Labels)

One of the most-awaited K-pop groups to debut in 2022 is LE SSERAFIM under Source Music. The six-member girl group made their debut on May 2, 2022, with EP Fearless, which had the title track of the same name.

The group includes former Iz*One members Chaewon and Sakura, along with new talents, Kazuha, Garam, Eunchae, and Produce 48's Yunjin.

9) TNX - P Nation

The recently debuted K-pop group, TNX (The Next Six), is another entry on the list. Formed through SBS' reality competition show, LOUD, TNX debuted on May 17, 2022, with its first mini-album, WAY UP, and a staggering MV for Move.

TNX consists of six members: Kyungjun, Taehun, Hyunsoo, Junhyeok, Hwi, and Sungjun.

10) CLASS:y - M25, Universal Japan

CLASS: y is one of the many K-pop groups to be formed due to a K-pop survival reality show, and hence contains some of the most talented members. The seven-member girl group debuted on May 5, 2022, with their first album, Y: CLASS IS OVER.

Formed through MBC's My Teenage Girl, the lineup consists of Hyungseo, Chaewon, Hyeju, Riwon, Jimin, Boeun, and Seonyu.

11) YOUNITE - Brand New Music

The nine-member idol group, YOUNITE, made its debut on April 20, 2022, with its first EP album, YOUNI-BIRTH. The lineup consists of Eunho, Eunsang, Steve, Hyunseung, Hyungseok, Woono, DEY, Kyungmun, and Sion. The leader Eunho is an ex-BigHit trainee and also TXT's Beomgyu's close friend.

12) TRENDZ - Interpark Music Plus

TRENDZ is the first idol group to debut under Interpark's music subsidiary, Interpark Music Plus. The seven-member boy group debuted on January 5, 2022, with its debut single TNT (Truth & Trust).

All of the members - Havit, Leon, Hankook, ra.L, Eunil, and Yeechan, except for Yeonwoo - used to be a part of a pre-debut group called Daily H Boys under NH Media.

13) H1-KEY - GLG

H1-KEY is one of the K-pop groups that debuted in early 2022, matching their debut date with TRENDZ. On January 5, 2022, H1-KEY dropped their debut single Athletic Girl, with four members.

However, one of them, Sitala, recently left the group due to personal reasons. The other three members of the girl group include Seoi, Riina, and Yel.

14) ILY:1 - FCENM

The six-member girl group formed by FCENM made its official debut on April 4, 2022, with the single Love In Bloom. The ILY in the group's name stands for I Love You, while the 1 represents the unique quality and charm of each member coming together.

The six members of the group include Hana, Ara, Rona, Ririka, Nayu, and Elva.

15) BLANK2y - Keystone Entertainment

The latest edition to the massive list of K-pop groups is BLANK2y which made its debut on May 24, 2022, with Thumbs Up. The brand new K-pop male group is a first from Keystone Entertainment and consists of nine members.

BLANK2y is made up of two words: BLANK and Key, and has a literal meaning, a key to open a blank space. The lineup includes DK, Louis, Donghyuk, U, Siwoo, Mikey, Youngbin, Sungjun, and Sodam.

