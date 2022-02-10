K-pop girl group VIVIZ releases music video for their debut track BOP BOP!

K-pop girl group VIVIZ released the music video for their debut track BOP BOP! on YouTube. The group's highly anticipated video ticks all the boxes expected from the K-pop genre.

The South Korean girl group is formed and managed by BPM Entertainment. It comprises former GFriend members: Eunha, SinB, and Umji. The group debuted on February 9, 2022, with their first extended play, Beam of Prism.

Fans react to VIVIZ music video BOP BOP

On January 9, 2022, the K-pop girl group released the music video of their debut track BOP BOP!, the title song of their mini-album Beam of Prism. It is the group's first release under Big Planet Made after the disbandment of GFriend.

The upbeat melody showcases each member's glamor, acting, and dancing skills in various scenes of the music video. The song has peppy 80s inspired instrumental tunes with synth bass, brass, and keyboard.

The K-pop group switches from vibrant and colorful costumes to dazzling black outfits in the music video. For their makeup, the members use shades of pink, purple and yellow with generous amounts of glitter to add that extra sparkle.

The scenes change from a news reporting room to a fully-lit stage with backup dancers where the girls perform their impressive choreography "bopping" to their debut song.

Soon enough, fans took to the Twitterverse to express their excitement at seeing the trio back together and began trending the hashtag #WeJustWannaBOPWithVIVIZ.

They stated that their groovy music video contained eye-popping visuals and that each member aced their dance performance.

VIVIZ is short for ‘VIVId dayZ’ and signifies that the group will become artists who confidently and fiercely showcase their talent to the world. During an online media showcase, VIVIZ member Eunha mentioned the group name and shared that she found it strange the first time she heard it but gradually began liking it.

Where was the trio before?

Eunha's first solo release was Don't Come to Farewell, recorded for the OST of the television drama Six Flying Dragons. She played a role in MBC MBig TV's web show Oh My God! Tip with Block B's Park Kyung. Her second solo release was the song Love-ing, recorded for the OST of the television drama Temperature of Love.

Umji released her first solo OST for the K-drama Shopping King Louie. In 2018, along with member Sanha from the boy band ASTRO, the idol was chosen to host a talk show for the youth audience.

Also Read Article Continues below

SinB has worked on multiple original soundtracks for dramas like Cinderella with Four Knights. Furthermore, she joined a project group, Station Young, comprising Red Velvet's Seulgi, (G)I-dle's Soyeon, and soloist Chungha. Their single, Wow Thing, was released on September 28, 2018, as part of SM Entertainment's project album SM Station X 0.

