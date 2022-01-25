VIVIZ’s ‘Beam of Prism’: Debut date, teaser, and schedule out now

Former GFriend members Umji, SinB and Eunha’s new group, VIVIZ, is gearing up for a debut soon. After reports of the trio joining hands, agency Big Planet Made released the first look with its debut album details.

The trio will make their debut with the mini-album Beam of Prism on February 9, 6 PM KST.

When will VIVIZ debut?

On January 23, BPM Entertainment posted an exciting teaser for VIVIZ’s first mini-album Beam of Prism. The five-second clip was enough to give fans the adrenaline rush they wanted. The video showed the tiniest sneak-peek into the song's hook, with the trio sitting with bright-colored hair.

The teaser cuts before SinB, Umji and Eunha could turn to show their faces, leaving fans curious. The teaser also announced the group's debut date as February 9, 2022. Check out the first look at Beam of Prism below:

Mini-album ‘Beam of Prism’ schedule

On January 26 KST, BPM Entertainment released the schedule for VIVIZ’s first mini-album, Beam of Prism. The schedule’s background consists of an ethereal gradient with multiple flowers decorating the room.

The group will be releasing three concept photos and two mood samples from January 27 to February 1. The tracklist for Beam of Prism will be released on February 2. From February 3 to 5, fans will get concept videos and then an album preview on February 6.

Main contents such as music video teasers and still images will be released on February 7 and 8. The final content, the album and music video will be released on February 9 at 6 PM KST.

Fans await the highly-anticipated re-debut of three former GFriend members

Following GFriend parting ways with Source Music in May last year, members went on their solo paths. Eunha, SinB, and Umji signed with BMP Entertainment and announced their re-debut as VIVIZ.

Fans waited with bated breath for the trio to make their debut. As the teaser dropped, they took to social media to celebrate the members’ re-debut, with posts filled with encouragement and praise.

More about GFriend

GFriend’s disbandment in May last year brought with it millions of heartbreaks and cries. The six-member girl group topped charts and won multiple Best Rookie awards. The group gained recognition for their unique concepts that strayed away from the bubble-gum concepts.

With incredible talent, the group even scored the highest number of music show wins in a year, bagging 29 trophies in 2016. GFriend even became the first-ever K-pop girl group to feature in the Grammy Mini Masterclass.

Meanwhile, Kim So-jung (formerly Sowon) and Yerin are currently dabbling in acting while Yuju debuted as a solo artist with the album Rec. on January 18.

Edited by Danyal Arabi