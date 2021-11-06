HYBE's 'Crimson Heart' is eerily similar to GFriend's story, fans accuse the company of plagiarism

Crimson Heart is an upcoming webtoon and web novel HYBE announced at their corporate briefing on November 4. As the company unveiled the story for Crimson Heart, GFriend's fandom were quick to notice many similarities between the supposed new tale and the fictional universe that GFriend previously created.

Fans trend #ThankYouGfriend, calling out HYBE for plagiarising 'Crimson Heart'

As HYBE announced its plans for venturing and creating multiple forms of new content, they also revealed plans for expanding their groups' stories into webtoons. Along with BTS, TXT, and ENHYPEN, the company introduced an additional webtoon story titled Crimson Heart.

Many fans believe the Crimson Heart story will connect with HYBE's upcoming girl group, which will debut under Source Music. However, as soon as the story was released, fans of GFriend (Source Music's former girl group) noticed that the story is eerily similar to the universe GFriend created in A Tale of The Glass Bead: Butterfly Effect.

Crimson Heart revolves around a group of girls growing up in a controlled city called Refugia. The city is "completely cut off" from an "unknown" world run by Blue Fireflies until the girls find a mysterious red necklace and a book in the library. This is the start of their journey as they venture out into the magical world.

Readers can check out some of the similarities fans found below:

Andrea✌🏻ᴼᵀ⁶ @andrea_9703

TALE OF GLASS BEAD

#ThankYouGFRIEND THE ORIGINAL ALWAYS IS BETTERTALE OF GLASS BEAD THE ORIGINAL ALWAYS IS BETTERTALE OF GLASS BEAD#ThankYouGFRIEND https://t.co/rqA3gaCVJ4

WON🏆 (GFRIENDOT6||VIVIZTRIO) @kimsowon11



TALE OF GLASS BEAD

#ThankYouGFRIEND From the Beggining of Gfriend Glass Bead till Mago, Its already had a SOLID Storyline. And Do you think we were okay if that new Hybe GG just easily copy their storylines?How DISRESPECTFUL AND DISGUSTING IS THAT! NO ORIGINALITY HUH?TALE OF GLASS BEAD From the Beggining of Gfriend Glass Bead till Mago, Its already had a SOLID Storyline. And Do you think we were okay if that new Hybe GG just easily copy their storylines?How DISRESPECTFUL AND DISGUSTING IS THAT! NO ORIGINALITY HUH?TALE OF GLASS BEAD#ThankYouGFRIEND https://t.co/SELaGbZgFR

They further stated that it was extremely disrespectful of HYBE to take up content from their formal girl group and re-hash it for their new girl group.

Fans hoped the hashtag #ThankYouGfriend would help others take notice and give more power to their voice.

yams @scenebz

#ThankYouGFriend A Tale of the Glass Bead >>>>> crimson what? Crimson crime? A Tale of the Glass Bead >>>>> crimson what? Crimson crime?#ThankYouGFriend https://t.co/fr47szijF7

aㅏ | CLOSE YOUR EYES OUT NOW @gfriend_owemji



TALE OF GLASS BEAD

#ThankYouGFRIEND Imagine being called the biggest entertainment company and proceeds to recycle gfriend's storyline 😭😭TALE OF GLASS BEAD Imagine being called the biggest entertainment company and proceeds to recycle gfriend's storyline 😭😭TALE OF GLASS BEAD#ThankYouGFRIEND

Lzl 🌺🌸 @HeroicForehead

TALE OF GLASS BEAD

#ThankYouGFRIEND They really terminated Gfriend's contract just so they could steal Gfriend's storyline since debut. Y'all can always copy but nothing beats the original.TALE OF GLASS BEAD They really terminated Gfriend's contract just so they could steal Gfriend's storyline since debut. Y'all can always copy but nothing beats the original.TALE OF GLASS BEAD#ThankYouGFRIEND https://t.co/SeipkuboCY

GFriend's sudden disbandment led the fandom to mass email Source Music demanding an explanation from them. A couple of days prior to the news of their disbandment, members of the group revealed they were practicing for a new album on Vlive and Weverse. An official schedule listing clips waiting to be released was announced as well, right before the company's sudden statement regarding the expiration of the contract.

Considering that fans still haven't received a clear explanation regarding the incident, news of HYBE using GFriend's storyline for the new girl group came as a shock.

Meanwhile, reports of three GFriend members debuting as a girl group were released recently.

