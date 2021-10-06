Will GFriend re-debut? New group with 3 of the K-pop group's members in the works

Fans of GFriend are in for a special treat today after a surprise announcement by several members of the group.

Earlier this year, the disbandment and departure of GFriend from Source Music shook many fans due to the suddenness of the announcement. The K-pop idols parted ways and joined different labels to further pursue their solo careers.

Today brought the promise of a brand new group in the works featuring several members of GFriend, much to the excitement of their fans who are eagerly awaiting more news.

GFriend Eunha, SinB and Umji to promote as a three-member group

On October 6, 2021, GFriend members Eunha, SinB, and Umji revealed that they would soon be debuting as a brand new group under BPM Entertainment. The three asked their fans to continue supporting them in their new venture. Each member revealed the news on their respective Instagram pages.

With Eunha, SinB, and Umji all signing to a label, this marks the official start of a new era for all of the GFriend members as they've all now signed to new companies.

In June 2021, Yerin signed to Sublime Artist Agency which houses artists such as Got7's Youngjae, EXID's Hani, and I.O.I's Lim Na-young, amongst others.

A few months later, in August, GFriend's Sowon signed to IOK Company to begin a new career as an actress. She also changed her stage name to Kim So-jung, which is her legal name. Since then, GFriend's Yuju has been revealed to have signed with KONNECT Entertainment, the entertainment label founded by Wanna One's Kang Daniel.

Today, it was revealed that the remaining GFriend members - Eunha, SinB and Umji - signed with BPM (Big Planet Made) Entertainment.

What is the name of the Eunha, SinB and Umji's new group?

While the name of the group hasn't officially been revealed yet, many Buddies (fans of GFriend) have found a name that might potentially be it.

ben⁶ @parallelseason bigplanetmade is applying a trademark for "VIVIZ" 😭😭 IS THIS THEIR SUBUNIT NAME?? bigplanetmade is applying a trademark for "VIVIZ" 😭😭 IS THIS THEIR SUBUNIT NAME??

Supposedly, Big Planet Made has issued a trademark for the word "VIVIZ." While the name might sound random at first, a fellow Buddy tweeted a possible connection to the unique-sounding name and the GFriend members.

joy 💤 @yujuholic ben⁶ @parallelseason bigplanetmade is applying a trademark for "VIVIZ" 😭😭 IS THIS THEIR SUBUNIT NAME?? bigplanetmade is applying a trademark for "VIVIZ" 😭😭 IS THIS THEIR SUBUNIT NAME?? it makes sense because how you say viviz in korean is like “bibiji” and there’s two “Bi” like Eunbi (eunha & sinb) and there’s “Ji” for Umji 😀 omg i connected the dots twitter.com/parallelseason… it makes sense because how you say viviz in korean is like “bibiji” and there’s two “Bi” like Eunbi (eunha & sinb) and there’s “Ji” for Umji 😀 omg i connected the dots twitter.com/parallelseason…

Any other news regarding the debut date or concept of the new group is unknown. Fans are currently rejoicing on social media, happy to see the return of GFriend in some form.

Earlier this year, GFriend disbanded on just a few days' notice for fans, which caused many to believe foul play was involved in the process. More on that issue can be found here.

