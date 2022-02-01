VIVIZ's Eunha and SinB test positive for COVID-19

The COVID-19 wave in South Korea is taking over the world of K-pop as all three of the upcoming girl group VIVIZ tested positive, the latest being SinB and Eunha.

The South Korean girl group happens to be Big Planet Made’s newest girl group and consists of former GFRIEND members Eunha, SinB, and Umji. While initially, only Umji had tested positive for COVID-19, in the last two days, the other members have also contracted the virus.

VIVIZ's Eunha tested positive on January 30

On January 30, VIVIZ’s agency made an announcement in an official press release, stating that Eunha had tested positive for COVID-19. The idol reportedly had close contact with a staff member who recently tested positive.

The statement said:

"Hello, this is Big Planet Made. Following the additional PCR tests conducted, VIVIZ member Eunha has tested positive for Covid-19.

"Earlier, she had tested negative following a close contact encounter with a staff member who had tested positive, but later tested positive after taking a second test after reporting a decline in her condition.

"She is currently self-isolating with minor symptoms and is receiving treatment, and is taking the necessary measures in accordance with the health authorities’ guidelines.

"We apologize for the concern, and we will do our best to help her recover her health as quickly as possible, and fully comply with the health authorities’ guidelines. Thank you."

SinB tests positive for COVID-19

Only a day after the first announcement, Big Planet Made also revealed that the third member of the girl group, SinB, has also tested positive for the virus. The singer underwent the PCR test after the first two members were diagnosed with COVID-19.

"We would like to inform you that VIVIZ member SinB has been confirmed positive for Covid-19 through her PCR test conducted on January 30.

"As Eunha was confirmed positive on the morning of January 30, SinB underwent an additional PCR test and was confirmed positive on January 31. She has no symptoms and will undergo treatment while self-isolating. We will do our best to help our artist recover her health quickly by focusing on her treatment. We would like to apologize for causing concern to everyone.

"We will do our best to help her recover her health as quickly as possible, and fully comply with the health authorities’ guidelines."

Meanwhile, VIVIZ is a three-member girl group under the management of BPM Entertainment. They will make their debut on February 9, 2022, with the short album Beam of Prism.

The group's name is short for "VIVId dayZ" and reflects the hopes and aspirations of the artists who confidently express their colors in the world.

