GOT The Beat's heavy use of Live AR sends fans into a fury 

GOT The Beat recently performed their latest track Step Back on M! Countdown's broadcast show on January 27, 2022. The group released their addictive hip-hop and R&B song on January 3, 2022. The bass-heavy song proved its success by ranking high on various music charts.

In light of M! Countdowns recently broadcast show, K-pop fans have expressed their disappointment towards the group's heavy use of live AR.

GOT The Beat is a South Korean supergroup formed and managed by SM Entertainment in 2022. It is the first sub-unit of the project group Girls On Top. The sub-unit comprises seven members: BoA, Taeyeon and Hyoyeon from Girls' Generation, Seulgi and Wendy from Red Velvet, and Karina and Winter from aespa.

GOT The Beat sets up a special stage performance on M! Countdown

On January 27, 2022, SM Entertainment’s new project girl group GOT The Beat, presented a special stage performance of their debut single Step Back for the first time on "M! Countdown’s" music show. This was the group’s first audience interaction through a broadcasting station’s music program.

The girls showcased their powerful choreography as they danced to the beats of their equally powerful song. The members wore black leather outfits with accessories like chains attached to their clothing. Additionally, the septet's make-up team gave them a glam makeover for their on-stage performance.

While some fans were excited to see their favorite idols, and appreciated them for their energetic performance, others disagreed and stated that the group incorporated the heavy use of live AR during their performance, and were dependent on it.

As many K-pop fans already know, ‘Live AR’s’ (also called All-Recorded) are pre-recorded versions of the artist re-singing their song in addition to the original record, and are often used in lieu of live performances. However, unlike AR, it’s recorded as if the singers are singing it live by including things such as breathing sounds.

Furthermore, fans blamed the agency for allowing the septet to lip-sync instead of singing live. They stated that SM Entertainment didn't allow the talented group to prove themselves.

Meanwhile, K-pop fans also supported the group and expressed their love and appreciation. They also stated that the members have good vocals to sing live but use lip-sync when their choreography is strenuous.

GOT The Beat's latest hit track: Step Back

SM Entertainment’s supergirl group’s hitmaker Step Back was released on January 3, 2022. The song is a celebration of their talent and strength. The R&B hip-hop single has a bombastic sound with a strong bass line. In the music video, the septets stomp their feet to the beat, with the camera lens perfectly capturing their every move.

The members of the girl group are well-known for their unique voices and talents. Their synergy in the music video ticked all the boxes that are expected from the K-pop genre.

