BTS' V impressively flaunts his dribbling skills while having a gala time in Paris for Celine's fashion show

Global K-pop sensation BTS’ V, aka Kim Taehyung, has created waves on the internet with his recent updates on social media and has sent fans into a frenzy with his hidden skills. As the Christmas Tree crooner recently travelled to Paris, France, with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Korean actor Park Bo Gum to attend Celine’s Men’s Fashion Show, he made it a point to relax and enjoy himself while visiting the city.

Taking some time off from his busy schedule, the K-pop singer made the most of the trip and flaunted his impressive dribbling skills as he visited a basketball court and played a game of hoops with his friends and staff members.

Known as a man of many talents, the Butter singer showcased his new athletic skills and amazed fans with his tactics and shots on the court. As V dribbled the basketball, he also made friends with a group of teenagers with whom he had a match.

K-pop superstar V, aka Kim Taehyung, has been having the time of his life ever since he arrived in Paris, France, on June 24, 2022, to attend luxury brand Celine’s Men’s 2023 Fashion Show.

Since the Dynamite singer hopped on a private jet with BLACKPINK’s Lisa and Korean actor Park Bo Gum, netizens and paparazzi are continuously capturing moments and glimpses of the Korean celebrities enjoying their time in one of the most fashion-forward cities in the world.

K-pop idol V is having a gala time in the city as he has been updating fans with exciting content on his official Instagram account.

V recently took to his Instagram stories and shared pictures of himself dribbling a basketball and having a friendly match with some French Teenagers. Dressed in brown casual pants and a simple white t-shirt with black sunglasses, the Boy with Luv singer showcased his new athletic skills as he bent over and tried to pass the basketball between the legs of a player in front of him.

wife beater @69loverofmang69 pov: u are a french boy playing basketball and you think just Some Guy is playing with u. little do u know it is V from BTS. the crowd gasps. pov: u are a french boy playing basketball and you think just Some Guy is playing with u. little do u know it is V from BTS. the crowd gasps. https://t.co/SQmPiTnwDu

V uploaded two pictures to his Instagram story and impressed millions of fans with his new skill. Even though V wasn’t wearing an athletic outfit, it didn’t stop him from having fun and scoring a few hoops.

Fans love BTS V's uniqueness on the basketball court

Upon seeing BTS V’s Instagram stories, fans took to various social media platforms to express their excitement at seeing the K-pop idol playing basketball. Fans also playfully joked around and admired V’s will to continue playing even though he was dressed in a semi-formal outfit with leather shoes.

◡̈ @taebokkiii Taehyung playing basketball in his suit pants and leather shoes Taehyung playing basketball in his suit pants and leather shoes 😭 https://t.co/lbNRNsc12V

#v #taehyung #bts Taehyung playing basketball in suits, well our man is so fine Taehyung playing basketball in suits, well our man is so fine#v #taehyung #bts https://t.co/FvLrhsROWC

This isn’t the first time V has demonstrated his athletic side. The K-pop singer has also shared with fans his love for golf and has posted numerous pictures and videos of himself playing the game.

In a recent interview with Weverse magazine, BTS' V admitted that he became a fan of the sport after watching The Greatest Game Ever Played. He also confessed that his father loves playing golf as well, hence he stated his eagerness to learn the game and enjoy a match with him.

As BTS members announced their temporary break at the BTS Festa Dinner on June 15, 2022, to focus on individual activities, it looks like V has already jumped straight into taking up solo projects in the fashion line, with many other official project categories still to come.

