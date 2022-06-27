BTS member Kim Tae-hyung's 5 best award show outfits

BTS’ Kim Tae-hyung, better known by his stage name V, is one of the most prominent fashion icons in the music industry. He has always been artistic, and showcased an interest in clothes ever since his debut. In fact, he was also known as the Human Gucci, owing to his love for the brand.

Such is his impeccable dressing sense that many idols try to emulate his style and consider him their fashion inspiration.

It is only fitting then, that V's award show outfits are just as immaculate as his everyday wear. The BTS member can pull off any ensemble with ease, and although the K-pop group is currently the brand ambassador for Louis Vuitton, many luxury brands still vie for V's attention, showcasing his demand in the fashion industry.

Here, we have curated a quick rundown of some of his most memorable award show outfits.

Top 5 iconic award show looks sported by BTS' Kim Tae-hyung

1) Golden Disc Awards, 2020

All eyes were on Kim Tae-hyung from the moment he stepped foot on the red carpet at the Golden Disc Awards, 2020. He opted for an all-black look and accentuated it with a long, floral coat from Givenchy, which tied the entire look together.

Striking the right balance between fun and serious, this elegant look on the red carpet made him one of the most trending artists that night, capturing top spots on Daum and Twitter trends.

2) Melon Music Awards, 2019

During the 2019 Melon Music Awards, the phrase King V Outfit was trending thanks to Kim Tae-hyung’s royal look. While he might not have stepped on the red carpet with this outfit, he ended the night wearing an ensemble fit for a king.

The ruffles highlighted his v-shaped jawline and the embroidery on his jacket made him look like a character straight out of a fairy-tale. His curly hair only added to his overall charm.

3) Mnet Asian Music Awards in Japan, 2018

aksara. @AksaAuriga Remember Kim taehyung at 2018 MAMA in Japan red carpet look was so pretty and refreshing. The pastel pink suit matched his red hair so well and it made his complexion pop too. Remember Kim taehyung at 2018 MAMA in Japan red carpet look was so pretty and refreshing. The pastel pink suit matched his red hair so well and it made his complexion pop too. https://t.co/TiJ1Uuh6lF

For 2018's Mnet Asian Music Awards, Kim Tae-hyung dressed up in a Dior Men’s Spring 2019 pink coordinated suit paired with a soft pink floral shirt. He even matched his hair color with his suit, topping off his pastel boy look with dainty pink Chanel earrings.

He looked nothing short of a dream as he walked down the red carpet for the event in Japan.

4) The Fact Music Awards, 2019

⁷ @taehyungjd_ let me bring back kim taehyung at the fact music awards 2019 because... WOW let me bring back kim taehyung at the fact music awards 2019 because... WOW https://t.co/kynHNhtUdz

2019 was the year Kim Tae-Hyung boldly chose to color his entire head of hair blue. Fans were used to seeing him in this electric color, which is why, when he appeared for the red carpet of The Fact Music Awards in 2019, ARMYs were blown away by his black locks.

The sleek black hair paired with a grey suit and a white crisp shirt made Kim Tae-hyung look like the main character from a rom-com. This mature emsemble added to his charms, making him look exactly like the heartthrob that he is.

5) Grammy Awards, 2020

One of V's best award show looks was from 2020, when BTS attended the Grammy Awards. Everything Kim Tae-hyung wore for the occasion, right down to his lenses, was pure perfection. The idol sported a grey double-breasted Bottega Veneta blazer with oversized grey pants.

He coordinated the look with a black turtle-neck sweater. This monochrome outfit was styled to perfection with his black flowy curls. All in all. he looked like he had just walked out of an 80s magazine, making everyone around him swoon.

BTS' V is currently in Paris, where he was invited to attend Celine’s show for Paris Fashion week 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far