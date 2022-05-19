BTS' V's top 5 airport looks to swoon over

Kim Tae-hyung, globally known as BTS' V, is one of the most influential and successful musicians. The vocalist from the K-pop boy band BTS is known for his deep and melodic voice. Adding to that, V likes adventure, fashion, and everything vintage.

Besides being a famous K-pop singer, BTS' V is also a fashion icon for millions of fans. His outfits inspire trends.

While BTS ARMY loves all of his looks, here are our picks for BTS' V best airport looks to swoon over.

BTS' V top 5 airport looks to prove he's a true fashion icon

1) Vintage businessman charm

V looked like a vintage businessman during one of his departures from South Korea. The singer rocked a trench coat and paired it with a green v-neck sweater. V added a tie with polka dots to give it a slightly more professional look.

He further paired his outfit with a pair of cropped black trousers and cool slip-on loafers. The Hwarang actor chose a box-shaped bag for the accessories, which completed the look.

2) All black look

V is more inclined towards vintage looks. In his all-black look, the Winter Bear singer donned a pair of black trousers with a high-neck sweater vest and a Kangol beret hat. He carried a minimalistic yet chic backpack, and for his footwear, V chose a pair of leather shoes.

However, fans can still pinpoint different textures of black throughout the outfit, making it one of BTS' V best airport looks.

3) Chic and comfy

The BTS member knows how to fly in comfy and chic attires. V picked up an oversized patch-work cardigan. Adorned with earthy tones, the comfy cardigan was paired with a t-shirt inside and wide-legged trousers.

His purple-ish hair, gray structured bag, and Balenciaga sneakers enhanced the statement cardigan look.

4) The Louis Vuitton model

Kim Taehyung's airport looks are always so impeccable

Due to BTS' great style and fashion picks, they were named the global ambassadors of luxury fashion brand Louis Vuitton in 2021. Since then, the boys can be seen in LV designs.

After BTS caught their first international flight in two years, V chose a formal look, wearing LV from top to bottom. Paired with tailored LV pants and a belt, he looked smart in a blue shirt with LV's iconic monogram.

The Diplomatic passport, which he proudly showed off like the other BTS members, worked as a dazzling accessory with this look.

5) The artistic beige





is wearing the paint palette brooch again & he customized his pants with paint splatters. Our little artist is always so creative, adding his own touch to his outfits



"No one can stop Taehyung's burning passion for the arts." #Taehyung is wearing the paint palette brooch again & he customized his pants with paint splatters. Our little artist is always so creative, adding his own touch to his outfits

A part-time photographer and music and cinema lover, BTS' V is an artistic soul. One of his creative beige airport looks reflects his love for art.

The Singularity crooner looked fabulous in his white and beige-toned turnout. V wore a white button-down shirt and a v-neck sweater vest on top of it. He added tons of color through his color-splashed wide trousers. As for the accessories, he went with a paint palette brooch, a huge brown bag, and loafers to his look.

V's looks go on to show how he is iconic in everything he chooses to do - his fashion sensibilities signify that a lot of thought goes into putting styles together.

