BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Park Bo-gum confirm their attendance at Celine’s ‘Men's Paris Fashion Week' together

BTS' V seems to make up for lost time by spending more quality time with his friends.

Media reports on June 23 stated that V, BLACKPINK's Lisa, and Record of Youth actor Park Bo-gum confirmed their attendance for luxury brand Celine’s ‘Men’s Paris Fashion Week’ together.

They plan to depart for Paris on June 24 to attend the 'S/S 2023 Menswear Collection' by Celine, which will take place on June 26 at 9:30 CET.

It was later disclosed that BTS’ V, BLACKPINK’s Lisa, and Park Bo-gum will be gracing the finale of the ‘Men’s Paris Fashion Week as official guests.

However, there is no official word of confirmation from either V’s agency, BIG HIT MUSIC, or Park Bo-gum’s management Blossom Entertainment.

BTS’ V and Park Bo-gum have been close friends for years now

It is no secret that BTS’ V is a social butterfly with many celebrity friends. However, Park Bo-gum is one of V’s closest friends in the entertainment industry.

The two became close friends after they met at KBS’ Music Bank. Since then, they have stayed in touch, attended concerts, and even went on a trip to Jeju Island together.

They also cheer on each other’s drama and music activities, offering kind words of encouragement.

ARMY is hopeful that V and Bo-gum will film another joyful vlog in Paris, giving them more of their friendship content.

This will mark V’s debut solo trip to attend a luxury brand’s event as an individual member.

This marks Park Bo-gum's second out-of-the-country trip following his last visit to Thailand on May 31.

The Encounter star previously attended a fashion show for the luxury brand Louis Vuitton's Fall/Winter 2022 Men's Spinoff Show.

He made his first public appearance at the 58th Baeksang Arts Awards on May 6, where he stood as MC alongside Shin Dong-yup and Bae Suzy.

V will embark on In The SOOP: Friendship Trip in July with the Wooga Squad

BTS’ V has an exciting schedule for July, which is only a few days away.

He will embark on a memorable trip with his Wooga Squad members - Park Seo-joon, Park Hyung-sik, Choi Woo-sik, and Peakboy.

The special friendship trip is titled In The SOOP: Friendship Trip, a spin-off for In The SOOP series, which previously starred BTS and SEVENTEEN.

The four-episode program will premiere in July via JTBC and will also be revealed on the global OTT platform Weverse.

BTS’ V becomes the first Asian artist in history to surpass 20 million likes on an Instagram post

V proved that he is the indisputable king of Instagram as he became the first Asian artist in history to surpass 20 million likes on an Instagram post.

The post in question is an adorable picture of him with his pet dog Yeontan.

He now holds the title of the 18th most-liked Instagram post of all time. He is the only Asian in the Top 20 who has entered Wikipedia's official rankings.

V is now one of the ten worldwide celebrities to reach this milestone, joining global superstars such as Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Tom Holland, and Zendaya.

It is a significant achievement considering V joined Instagram roughly seven months back, on December 6, 2021, along with the other Bangtan members. It now boasts of the highest average likes worldwide.

V is gearing up to release his debut solo album next year. K-pop lyricist Kim Eana revealed on MBC’s Radio Star that V contacted her through well-known ballad singer Park Hyo-shin.

She has received some demos from the BTS member, and the two are reportedly still working together on V’s debut album.

