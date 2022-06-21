BTS’ V beats Hollywood stars Tom Holland and Zendaya with the highest average likes and engagement on Instagram

BTS’ V (Kim Taehyung) is a force to be reckoned with and the number of likes, views, and followers he has received on his Instagram is a testament to that fact.
BTS' V has the highest average likes and engagement in Instagram history, and has surpassed Spider-Man stars Tom Holland and Zendaya, and even star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo.
Not only that, BTS' V Instagram account was the most followed among other K-pop and Korean artists last week as it gained 628,513 new followers!
V currently has 44.6 million followers on Instagram with 52 posts. He only follows his group members, and is also the most followed BTS member on the Meta-owned social media platform.
BTS’ V is the first artist in the world to receive over 10 million likes on Instagram
BTS’ V is not only a talented singer-songwriter and performer but also the undisputed king of Instagram as he is the first and only artist in the world to have 50 posts with over 10 million likes in the platform's history.
Not only that, he had continued to show off his star power from the day he launched his personal account.
When the group debuted on Instagram on December 6, last year, V became the fastest individual to get 10 million followers, having taken less than half a day to get the achievement.
He garnered 1 million followers in 43 minutes and surpassed 2 million followers in 61 minutes, reportedly the fastest individual to do so on the social media platform. He recently set a new record as he became the fastest person to reach 40 million followers on Instagram in April 2022.
BTS’ V has an adorable reaction to ARMYs commenting on his recent pictures
BTS V’s Instagram account is literally a work of art! From posting selfies, hanging out with his celebrity friends, pictures and videos of his pet dog Yeontan and even clips of his unreleased songs, the artist has shared numerous things from his personal life.
On June 16, Taehyung shared a charismatic shirtless mirror selfie and sent the fandom into a tizzy. They took to social media to share their frenzied reactions to the bold picture.
Recently on Weverse, an ARMY shared a picture of him and demanded to know why he was 'shaking their hearts':
“Taeng oppa, please explain this! Why do you keep shaking up ARMYs’ hearts!!”
V had the cutest reaction to the fan’s comment and said:
“Honestly, isn’t <my> stomach really cute?”
BTS’ V confirmed at Festa 2022 that he will be releasing his debut solo album next year. Temporarily titled KHT1, he has already readied some song demos for the album and is working in conjunction with K-pop lyricist Kim Eana to prepare for his debut.