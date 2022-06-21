5 reasons why BTS’ V and Jimin’ are soulmates

BTS’ V and Jimin are soulmates, and ARMYs are here for it. The ’95 liners have time and again proven that their bond is eccentric. Protecting and teasing each other whenever they get a chance, the duo surely balances out the care-to-fun ratio every friendship demands.

They have the most authentic chemistry and have set high friendship standards which leave people around them longing for what they have.

jeya⁷ 🌟 @sunnyztaee never forget this memories of 2020 vmin dancing together and having their own world their smiles sobs 🥺



never forget this memories of 2020 vmin dancing together and having their own world their smiles sobs 🥺https://t.co/KCCRJkcC1i

Being the same age, V and Jimin constantly prank each other and have the time of their lives while doing so. Their giggles and laughter light up the hearts of millions who adore ‘Vmin’ friendship.

Let’s take a look at five reasons that make them soulmates.

Monkey hugs, dancing, and eye games: Five ways BTS’ V and Jimin make ARMYs believe in soulmates

1) Monkey hugs

The duo has a strong liking for physical affection, and they're not afraid to show it. BTS’ V and Jimin shower each other with hugs every chance they get. They could be sitting idle or singing live on stage, nothing stops them from hugging each other.

Given the number of years they have spent together, they have developed a bond where they know exactly what their friend is going to do. Vmin could communicate without words and still get things done. They jump and hug each other out of the blue sometimes, which makes fans wonder about the duo’s faith in each other.

2) Protecting each other

Actions are worth a thousand words, and Vmin is a testament to that. BTS’ V and Jimin like to take care of each other and are attentive to the tiniest details. They take notice of all the possible things that might bother the other, something that screams soulmate behavior.

Multiple instances, such as protecting each other from direct sunlight while playing basketball or Jimin saving BTS’ V from falling off the stage at a concert, are proof enough of their love for each other.

3) Feeding is a love language

vmin 知己 @vminiesdiary vmin's love language is feeding each other vmin's love language is feeding each other https://t.co/pJck4KvPXY

Like any loving relationship, BTS’ V and Jimin also have a knack for expressing their fondness towards each other by making sure the other is well fed. It's quite impossible for the two to have food without feeding each other, even if they are eating the same meal.

From Run BTS to In the Soop, there have been several moments where Vmin were pampering and treating each other with food of their liking. Their carefree and candid selves take a front seat while eating, and fans love them for it.

4) Dancing together

Dancing together is the epitome of expressing affection towards one another, and ‘Vmin’ is already at the top in this department. BTS’ V and Jimin have left no single stone unturned when it comes to showing off their chemistry and bond. Their smile while performing together is contagious, and fans find it extremely endearing.

Be it concerts, live performances, behind-the-scenes music video footage, or variety shows, the adorable soulmates always sway ARMYs. Their innocent and charming visuals are even more so when they dance together and get lost in the moment.

5) The eye game

chie⁷ @pjmsmiley vmin staring at each other: a never ending saga vmin staring at each other: a never ending saga https://t.co/tQSBB9CKwB

Every ARMY drools over the iconic eye game BTS’ soulmates serve. They stare into each other’s eyes like it's the end of the world. Regardless of where they are, the two seem to get lost in each other's eyes, and ARMYs, in their affection.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far