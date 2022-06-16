In the Soop season 2: Top 5 funny moments from BTS' variety show

After the massive success of In the Soop season 1, BTS returned for season 2. The show’s second season was released on October 15, 2021, and was produced by Hybe 360. It revolves around the members’ lives who take a break from their extraordinary and hectic schedules. They engage themselves in new hobbies and get a much-needed chance to relax.

The Soop season 2 takes place amidst calming mountains. The members have a huge mansion to themselves, with separate bedrooms, unlike the first season. This season was also significant due to the presence of Bam, Jungkook’s dog.

Let’s dive into the five most hilarious moments from In the Soop season 2.

Five moments from In the Soop season 2 that have got fans ROFL-ing

1) Tae-hyung and his singing

In episode five of the show, Namjoon and Tae-hyung sit patiently and wait for their breakfast. Jin and Jungkook are the ones who are showcasing their culinary skills in the kitchen and serving delicious food to their fellow members. It is then that Tae-hyung starts producing funny noises out of the blue. He imitates the sound of an echo and incessantly goes on with it.

This is a highly hilarious moment from In the Soop 2 since a grown man like V is seen behaving childishly. Furthermore, he notices Jungkook, the golden maknae, and starts chanting his name in the same rhythm. Jungkook approaches him and enquires if V needs anything, to which he replies,

“Your name is hard to pronounce.”

2) Jin and Jungkook dancing

BTS has impressive dancing skills, and it needs no proof. However, in one of the episodes of In the Soop, Jin and Jungkook, the eldest and the youngest respectively, are seen serving some hilarious moves. The duo was playing Just Dance and hence had to imitate the choreography on the screen.

Without a doubt, they were the show stoppers, with groovy moves and sassy expressions. The hand raises and sit-ups were graceful yet funny to watch. Namjoon, who silently stands at the back, also giggles while witnessing the duo's performance. ARMYs found the entire segment to be top-notch content from In the Soop.

3) J-hope getting scared

The group's main dancer is also the one who gets easily scared. Not one but multiple instances from the show depicted J-hope getting frightened. From asking Jimin to get rid of a bug in his room to jumping around the house because he felt an insect crawling on him, it's fair to assume that his biggest fear is small insects.

Another moment from the show where Jimin startles J-hope in the dark is noteworthy. J-hope’s screams and his expressions signify how scared he got. He steps out of the mansion but decides to retreat within seconds. His shaky voice is hilarious to hear to ARMYs and Jimin, who couldn't stop laughing at J-hope.

4) Jungkook’s backhand at tennis

BTS members have often engaged in various sports. Be it basketball, badminton, volleyball, or tennis, they have always managed to make ARMYs laugh. The entire segment where Jungkook and V play tennis is hilarious, and it's hard to choose a particular moment.

They both boast about their skills, only to miss making contact with the ball or hitting it too hard. At one moment, when Jungkook shouts and tries to show off his backhand skills, he hits the ball so hard that it goes as far as into the woods. Fellow BTS members, as well as ARMYs, burst out into laughter upon witnessing such humor from Jungkook’s end.

5) Watching the Olympics together

BTS members look the funniest when they are in deep anticipation. Fans were blessed to witness a moment where BTS was watching the finals of women’s archery in the Olympics. The group cheered for the Korean athlete An San, but they did so with mesmerizing expressions. They gasped whenever An San lost a point and screamed their lungs out when she won.

From Kim Namjoon pulling his hair stressfully to Yoongi being the most attentive, the room was filled with chaos. They even hugged each other in happiness once An San won the finals. ARMYs found members adorable and funny at the same time.

