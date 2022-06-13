Watch: BTS’ Jungkook serenades ARMYs with self-composed song My You on the group’s ninth debut anniversary

Happy BTS Day to ARMYs worldwide! The K-pop titans ring in their ninth-debut anniversary today, on June 13, and Jungkook has a special surprise for ARMYs.

On June 13 at midnight KST, Jungkook unveiled a special surprise for ARMYs, a self-composed Korean-English song titled, My You.

As part of their 2022 Festa celebrations, BTS’ yearly celebration of the anniversary of their debut, the Euphoria singer released a brand-new track in collaboration with Hiss Noise.

A breezy melody coupled with heartfelt lyrics and Jungkook’s honeyed vocals, My You is solely dedicated to ARMYs.

Fans were pleasantly surprised by Jungkook’s unique gift and expressed gratitude towards Bangtan’s maknae (youngest member) via social media platforms.

BTS’ Jungkook cites ARMYs as his inspiration for the gorgeous self-composed track My You

The My Time revealed that ARMYs was his greatest inspiration when composing My You with Hiss Noise.

He shared that sometimes he fears losing ARMY's love, and these thoughts inspired him to write the song, filled with pretty lyrics.

“When I think of all of you, these feelings that stir inside me are so overwhelming that I have occasionally thought, ‘What if all of this disappears? Or what if this is all a dream?’ So I wrote this song based on those thoughts, and because I worried that the song’s vibe might become too depressing, I tried to fill the lyrics with pretty words”

Furthermore, he hoped My You would give him and ARMYs light and strength in difficult times.

“This song is solely for you, and I hope that it becomes a song that can give hope, light, and strength to both me, who wrote the song, and you, who listen to it. I’m always grateful to ARMY, and let’s make lots of even better memories in the future!” “My ARMY, I love you.”

Check out ARMYs' reaction to Jungkook’s new song

jungkook admirer @dreamjeons jungkook singing 'my you' live. i won't stop talking about this ! jungkook singing 'my you' live. i won't stop talking about this ! https://t.co/sUr7Sluzxl

ARMYs were in for a happy surprise when Jungkook unveiled the soulful track My You. Fans loved the track and praised him for his thoughtful lyrics and beautiful voice.

In the video, the English lyrics appear in the form of a series of text messages, stories, music players, and social media posts.

ARMYs also noted that Bangtan's talented youngster had previously teased the melody of My You on his birthday V-live last year.

He revealed that he was working hard on penning the song and would release it on a special occasion.

As of June 13, My You has surpassed 1,000,000 views on YouTube, making this the fastest audio by a Korean male soloist to achieve in just 11 minutes of its release.

⁷ @mygbebe Since Jungkook released My You, and just in case there's still people that's not aware, Jungkook once teared up reading the letter he wrote to ARMY during Winter Package in 2020. This is the kind of person he is. The one who wears his heart on his sleeve. Since Jungkook released My You, and just in case there's still people that's not aware, Jungkook once teared up reading the letter he wrote to ARMY during Winter Package in 2020. This is the kind of person he is. The one who wears his heart on his sleeve. https://t.co/1LuNIecDWS

Jungkook Times✨ @JJK_Times ” on his Instagram Story j-hope shared Jungkook’s “My You” with caption “9th anniversary” on his Instagram Story j-hope shared Jungkook’s “My You” with caption “9th anniversary💜” on his Instagram Story https://t.co/egliqIVOPy

Previously, the talented septet released We are Bulletproof Pt.1, I Know, 4’o clock, Ddaeng, Tonight, Still With You, and more recently, Bicycle to commemorate their Festa celebrations.

BTS members greet ARMYs ahead of ‘M Countdown’ pre-recording

On June 13, BTS members welcomed fans on their way into the Jangchung Municipal Stadium for the pre-recording of 'M Countdown.'

The K-pop juggernauts recently released their anniversary extraordinary anthology album Proof, accompanied by their three new tracks - lead single Yet to Come, Run BTS, and For Youth.

BTS will be performing Yet to Come for the music show, marking their music show comeback after two years.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far