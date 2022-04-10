BTS' Jungkook's 5 most common habits

BTS is a group of seven aces, each with their own unique charms and quirks. They manage to engage viewers not only with their spectacular performances but also with their honest personalities, best reflected through their habits.

BTS' Jungkook is a bag of mysteries, always showcasing a different side of himself, with his fashion, hairstyle, and most definitely his songs and on-stage performances. ARMYs also get a glimpse into his daily life through his social media presence, giving the fans ample understanding of his frequent quirks and habits.

5 habits of BTS' Jungkook that ARMYs love

1) Nose scrunch

fara⁷♡'s enoor ‧͙⁺˚ @kooksflora Everyone gangsta untill they see Jungkook nose scrunch -- a koodorable thread Everyone gangsta untill they see Jungkook nose scrunch -- a koodorable thread https://t.co/6MkRGf72Hd

Jungkook's cute nose scrunch as he laughs is one of his most prominent quirks. Every time he laughs, he squints his eyes and scrunches his nose. ARMYs have always equated Jungkook to a bunny, and this adorable habit of his highlights his bunny-like features.

2) Touching his ears

ً atia⁷🍷REST @hobiatia jungkook touching his ears in the end cuz he's too happy🥺

Every time Jungkook is overly excited, flustered, or embarrassed, he has the habit of touching his ears with his hands. He does this a lot when he is being complimented and he does not know how to react to it. Whenever he starts feeling shy, his go-to reaction is to touch his ears while smiling wide, clearly a very adorable reaction.

3) Clapping his hands while laughing

taekook 📂 @taekookfolder Jungkook's adorable habit of clapping while laughing 🥺 Jungkook's adorable habit of clapping while laughing 🥺 https://t.co/muxPfzZyFs

Jungkook has a habit of doing seal claps while laughing. Anything that leaves him in splits causes him to throw his body back and clap his hands while laughing the loudest he has. Every time he laughs he does this adorable action and many ARMYs have picked up this habit from him.

4) Holding his hand up while drinking water

bangtan.online⁷ @bangtanonline_ Jungkook's habit of raising his hand while drinking water gets me EVERY TIME Jungkook's habit of raising his hand while drinking water gets me EVERY TIME https://t.co/X3qPU2wb9C

The way Jungkook drinks water is very unique. He holds on to the cap of the bottle in his fist and raises that hand while drinking out of the bottle. No one knows why he does it and he himself has not been able to explain it, but it's just one of the things he does involuntarily. But none of that matters when he looks so adorable doing it.

5) Getting angry at his food

oh i’m curious jam @latespringday u know the food is good when jungkook starts looking angry about it u know the food is good when jungkook starts looking angry about it https://t.co/X6A9nGovJb

If the food is delicious, you will never see a smile on Jungkook's face. He looks positively angry at his food when it tastes good. This started a running joke in the fandom - that if ARMYs were ever to cook for Jungkook and he smiled at the food, it's best to never cook again after that.

BTS is currently holding four sold-out concerts at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

