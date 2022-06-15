BTS hiatus: ARMYs turn Twitter into a cryfest with their reactions

The BTS hiatus was announced during the BTS Festa Dinner Party on Tuesday, June 14, by the members. The group said that they were planning to take a break from group activities to focus on solo work for a while. However, their label, HYBE, clarified to The Associated Press later that BTS’ focus on solo activities does not necessarily mean a hiatus from group projects. Instead, it is just a temporary shift of focus.
The group mentioned that this move was in the talks for some time now. They feel that they should engage in some individual activities away from the group so they can come back with renewed energy and make valuable contributions to the band for a long time to come. BTS reassured their fans that they were not disbanding and this was simply a way for them to deal with burnout.
While the septet has clarified that they are taking a temporary break to figure out the right direction for the group, fans cannot help but be emotional. While they are happy that the members are actively taking care of themselves, there's also a tinge of sadness. ARMYs took to Twitter to express their reactions.
ARMYs' heartfelt reactions to the BTS hiatus
1) Coping with humor
Many ARMYs are coping with the news of the BTS hiatus with humor. They made their presence known on Twitter by making jokes and trying to lighten the solemn atmosphere that overtook the fandom.
Fans even joked about being busier than ever since they’ll be constantly bombarded with releases now. They will have seven releases to look forward to now instead of one.
Aside from all the fun and jokes, some ARMYs decided to follow BTS’ footsteps and take measures to improve themselves as well, showcasing what a strong community the group has built.
2) Letters to BTS
On both Twitter and Weverse, ARMYs are penning long letters praising the group and sharing their appreciation so that the group does not feel too disheartened. After the announcement of the BTS hiatus, the members admitted that they feared disappointing ARMYs, but their fans could not have been more proud.
Fans started trending multiple hashtags to let BTS know exactly how loved they are. BTS has always called ARMYs their best friends, and the fans wanted to reciprocate. The fandom hopes that the group will read their letters and find confidence in their decisions.
3) Thank you BTS
ARMYs were glad that the news of the BTS hiatus came straight from the group and not through any news outlet or their label. It proved that the group truly respected their fans and wanted to deliver the news themselves.
Fans were also happy that no media outlet could twist their words and make the announcement sound more morbid than it is. The group highlighted the need for change and growth, indicating a pause in the journey that is nowhere near its end.
ARMYs thanked BTS for the wonderful memories and made sure that the group knew they were in this BTS life forever.
ARMYs are also making plans to reminisce and go over all the content the group has released until now to show their support for BTS.
4) ARMY Forever Bangtan Forever
AFBF is an acronym coined by Jungkook which stands for ARMY Forever Bangtan Forever. ARMYs, on hearing about the BTS hiatus, promised to stay with the group forever and wait until they resume their musical activities as a group after the temporary halt.
Jungkook himself ended the BTS Festa Dinner Party with this phrase to further solidify the bond between the group and ARMYs. Fans took to Twitter to discuss the memories they cherish with the group and expressed their support for the band's tough decision.
5) Second chapter
The second chapter in BTS’ life after the release of their anthology album Proof will involve the members focusing more on solo activities.
Change is the only constant, and ARMYs are looking forward to all the new content that BTS has in store for them, both as a group and individually.
The band made it clear that the BTS hiatus is actually for maintaining the long-term health of their group ventures. They are excited to develop the group further and perform with renewed vigor. Once the temporary BTS hiatus is over, the group will make an amazing comeback.
Starting with J-Hope in Lollapalooza, BTS now begin the second chapter of their musical journey. Despite the phrase 'BTS hiatus' being used in the official subtitles of the BTS Dinner Party video, the group is only taking a temporary break from group musical activities. They will continue to work on group projects, while focusing on solo ventures at the moment.
