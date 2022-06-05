BTS Festa over the years: 7 songs for ARMYs released by the group

BTS Festa is a two-week-long celebration enjoyed by the group and the fans to commemorate the group’s debut. BTS debuted on June 13, 2013, and every year since then, they’ve released a schedule summarising the content that is to be released for Festa celebrations.

The group releases new songs, family portraits, choreography, and throwback videos. They even sit down together to have a nice meal and reminisce about their time together, just like a family.

7 songs released on SoundCloud as gifts for ARMYs for BTS Festa

1) We are Bulletproof Pt. 1

We are Bulletproof Pt. 1 was released as a gift for ARMYs for the group’s second anniversary during Festa 2015. The song was never officially released with this line-up and is the predecessor of their b-side song, We are Bulletproof Pt. 2, from their debut album 2 Cool 4 Skool. The songwriting and production of the song were both done by RM.

2) I Know

Released during the third BTS Festa in 2016, I Know a song performed by the leader, RM, and maknae, Jungkook. RM wrote the song, and he also has production credits.

Many believe the song was released to support the LGBTQ+ community, mainly because of the lyrics “know you love me, girl, so that I love you, know you love me, boy, so that I love you.”

3) 4 O’CLOCK

4 O’CLOCK was released during the 2017 Festa, their fourth anniversary. The song was V’s brainchild and was performed, written, and produced by both V and RM.

The song’s idea came from reconciliation after a fight between soulmates Jimin and V. At dawn, when they met at a park to make peace, V was struck with the idea of making this song, and hence it is a song very close to both V and ARMYs’ hearts.

4) Ddaeng

Ddaeng is a rapline song released during BTS Festa in 2018 to commemorate their fifth anniversary. RM, SUGA, and J-Hope were the song's performers, writers, composers, and producers.

Fans desperately wanted this song to be available on other streaming platforms outside SoundCloud. The song is a polite diss-track towards haters, sarcastically thanking them for their continued interest in the group. The septet asked them to continue to follow the group to see BTS’ meteoric rise to fame.

5) Tonight

Tonight is an emotional ballad that Jin shared with ARMYs during the sixth BTS Festa in 2019. He wrote this song trying to pen down his feelings for the loss of his beloved pets. He used to have a dog and two sugar gliders he loved very much.

The song was a way to express his love for them and his desperation to see them one more time. One cannot listen to this song without crying. Jin’s emotional voice can even move a person with a heart of stone.

6) Still With You

Jungkook’s song, Still With You, was released as a gift for fans during BTS Festa in 2020. Jungkook wrote and produced this song while thinking about ARMYs and how much he missed them. The URL for the song has thankyouARMY2020 in it.

The song speaks of how BTS will always remain with ARMY no matter the circumstances. Due to the pandemic, he hadn’t seen ARMYs in a long time, and that absence made him pen down his feelings for the fans.

7) Bicycle

Written and produced by RM, Bicycle is a song he made for himself and ARMYs to enjoy on a bike ride. The URL for the song is also BicycleforARMY. The song was released during BTS Festa 2021, where they were celebrating their eight years of togetherness as a group.

Biking is one of RM’s favorite pastimes, and he wanted to make a perfect song to listen to while biking, a goal that he has had since he was a trainee. He hopes that Bicycle becomes the ideal song for people who love to cycle.

The BTS Festa songs are unfortunately only available on SoundCloud. ARMYs have been clamoring for years to have them on Spotify. For BTS Festa 2022, BTS will release a Song for ARMY as a gift to fans, which will also probably only be available on SoundCloud.

