5 BTS diss tracks every ARMY should add to their playlist

BTS has a vast discography of over 250 songs spanning across three languages: Korean, Japanese, and English. They have songs for every mood in every genre, catering to every age group. This is probably one of the major reasons why they have such a huge and supportive fanbase.

However, the road to success for the group was rocky and un-paved. They have faced backlash and ridicule every step of the way, despite working hard and having pure intentions.

BTS were the underdogs that made it big. They did not let haters stop them from achieving their dreams and ambitions.

5 BTS diss tracks for the haters

1) DDAENG

Ddaeng 땡 ℗ ⁷ @i_am_bts_ddaeng If you can’t rap Namjoon’s stutter rap with him, you haven’t listened to me enough. If you can’t rap Namjoon’s stutter rap with him, you haven’t listened to me enough. https://t.co/POaQ8di3Y7

DDAENG was a gift for ARMYs from the rapline during the 2018 FESTA, available only on their SoundCloud. The novelty of this song is that it is a diss track without the nastiness of any direct insults. BTS has cleverly chosen to laugh at the haters, thanking them for always looking down at the group.

Due to the persistence of these haters, the septet was able to reach immeasurable heights such as performing in stadiums around the world and having their songs reach number one everywhere.

They state that the haters are small-minded people who will live and die in the small bubble they consider to be their whole world while the group will continue to grow and reach new heights globally every time.

A line in the song says:

"We celebrate rather than being celebrities. We only excel, no breaks. Who do you think you are to approve me?"

The song is full of sarcasm, puns, and double entendres, making it a lyrical masterpiece.

2) We On

Since their debut, the group has come at their haters guns blazing. We On from the album O!RUL8,2? talks about the septet being true to their music no matter what any hater says.

BTS calls out people baselessly hating on the group, keyboard warriors who just love to criticize anyone and anything because of their personal failures and inferiority complex. It is easier to hide behind a screen and scream expletives against those who work hard to achieve their goals.

These keyboard warriors need to try harder to bring the group down, as proving haters wrong is the septet's hobby. They declare that because of their sharp skills, the group will always rise above all the hate.

The song expresses:

"I don’t know you, and you don’t know me. Would you please shut up. Don’t worry about me, I’m doing better than you. It’ll continue to be like that."

3) Cypher PT.2: Triptych

Many consider this particular cypher by the rapline a direct diss track against B-Free. Despite a name like B-Free, he has been jailed before for physical assault.

He is a failed rapper who, in an attempt to get some clout, threw malicious insults at BTS, especially the rapline.

The rapline did not address the situation much in public, but retaliated in the way they know best, through their music.

In Triptych, the rapline mentions their ambitions of dominating pop music and how they're much better than these fake rappers, probably alluding to B-Free, should be forbidden by law to rap, considering how horrendous their skills are.

The mention of Hawaii in SUGA's verse is what made the listeners believe this could be a diss track for B-Free as he is originally from Hawaii. SUGA requests the musicians hating on the group to get a part-time job or go to Hawaii as they're atrocious at their current job.

The song says:

"Compared to your frame, your rap is fragile. Just like your parents, my heart aches whenever I see you."

He further went on to state that he will put an end to these haters' careers, which in B-Free's case was true to quite an extent.

4) Cypher 4

This is the last cypher the rapline ever wrote, much to the dismay of many fans. However, this shows BTS' growth and how they do not want to waste time on people who are just seeking attention.

The group had just started getting recognition worldwide, which also meant an increase in the number of their haters. Addressing them all, the rapline asks the haters to love themselves and sarcastically apologizes for not living up to their ever-growing demands.

Cypher 4 talks about BTS loving themselves, which is the perfect introduction to their next phase in music, the Love Yourself trilogy.

They accept that no matter what the group does, the haters will always hate. However, BTS' names will always be in their mouths while the group won't even know who they are.

They end the song by wishing their haters good health as they will need it when they watch BTS climb the stairs of success.

The song expresses:

"I’m always thankful that there’s nothing that I earned easily. Why do you blame me for your mediocre life? Just keep living like that, just moderately. I’m sorry but I’ll earn more going forward, so watch me and be healthy, please."

5) MIC Drop

The group put an end to everything haters had to say with MIC Drop. The song boasts about BTS' success and how heavy and thick their bag of awards and achievements is.

They sarcastically state how exhausted their body gets traveling regularly to different parts of the world because of their high demand. Their popularity is so high that their concerts are always sold-out.

The song even taunts the haters to sue BTS if they have a problem with the group. This was a direct attack on those who tried to drag the group to court on false charges, but failed miserably.

The song ends with a goodbye to the haters, as BTS is too busy being successful to care about them.

A line in the track reads:

"I don’t have any reason to see you again, this is my last goodbye. I don’t have anything to tell you, don’t even bother to apologize."

The septet may be the nicest group of people one could ever meet, but that does not mean they take all the vitriol against them lying down. Their diss tracks are a testament to their ability to push back even harder.

Note: All the quotes are lyric translations that have been taken from @doolsetbangtan/Twitter.

