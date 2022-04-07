What did Joe Budden say about BTS? Rapper slammed over racist remarks about K-pop sensation

American rapper Joe Budden recently came under fire for making racially inappropriate comments about K-Pop sensation BTS, who are also currently considered the most successful boyband in the world.

During a recent episode of his podcast, Budden said that he hates BTS:

“Get mad at me, but I hate them BTS n***as.”

While his co-hosts Ice and Ish pointed out that it was wrong to dislike the group without any cause, Budden replied that he did not need a reason to hate the group:

“Do I need a reason? I hate them n***as. I don’t have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them n***as.”

Media On Blast @mediaonblast



Joe Budden says he hate BTS and mistakes The group for being from China, but instead the group is from Korea. Joe seems to dislike BTS for no reason.



#joebudden #BTS #Grammys Audio:Joe Budden says he hate BTS and mistakes The group for being from China, but instead the group is from Korea. Joe seems to dislike BTS for no reason. Audio:Joe Budden says he hate BTS and mistakes The group for being from China, but instead the group is from Korea. Joe seems to dislike BTS for no reason.#joebudden #BTS #Grammys https://t.co/wh0qNEmKDG

Budden continued his heated rant and denounced BTS’ work, saying:

“I don’t wanna hear that sh*t, I don’t wanna see them dance moves, I don’t wanna see you come down in the sky in a little umbrella. I don’t wanna see your four f***in’ co-tees come from the audience and link up like Voltron and do all of the 98 Degrees moves. I don’t wanna see none of this sh*t.”

The podcaster further mistook the group’s identity and said they were from China:

“I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t wanna see it. I don’t want to see Korean-Sync.”

Joe Budden’s controversial comments left BTS ARMY (the group'sfandom) highly disappointed, and many took to social media to slam the rapper.

Twitter calls out Joe Budden for controversial comments on BTS

BTS Army called out Joe Budden over his controversial comments on the boyband (Image via joebudden/Instagram)

BTS is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the contemporary music industry. The K-pop sensation debuted in 2013 and eventually became a global phenomenon, earning one of the strongest fanbases in the world.

Needless to say, fans of the group were left disappointed after rapper Joe Budden made a few controversial comments and opened up about his “hate” for BTS. In response, several fans took to Twitter to call out the rapper for his remarks:

thal𖧷ia @namcheols joe budden is 41 years old going on 13. you would think that a grown man would have enough sense and maturity to recognize his own blatant xenophobia. for a supposedly music artist turned middle school incel drama prone podcaster, im not even surprised at his unjustified comments joe budden is 41 years old going on 13. you would think that a grown man would have enough sense and maturity to recognize his own blatant xenophobia. for a supposedly music artist turned middle school incel drama prone podcaster, im not even surprised at his unjustified comments

princess how you get so fly @jinsmaze joe budden has always been a loser no need to be shocked over a loser having a loser opinion but hey i’m glad they shut him down cause his only reason was “they sound too good” like be fr joe budden has always been a loser no need to be shocked over a loser having a loser opinion but hey i’m glad they shut him down cause his only reason was “they sound too good” like be fr

mimi ੈ‧₊˚ 🐰 @HOMEHYYH joe budden a jobless loser who has a failed career and now sits in his basement and rants on a podcast and needs to stop speaking on people

joe budden a jobless loser who has a failed career and now sits in his basement and rants on a podcast and needs to stop speaking on people https://t.co/4lGxr9py8U

ness 🐇🌸 @bIacksuan Joe Budden quit rapping to become a full-time hater, talk about sabotaging your own legacy. And when artists diss him back instead of responding like every self respecting MC would, he cries about it on his podcast with the customary "I'm retired" excuse. Joe Budden quit rapping to become a full-time hater, talk about sabotaging your own legacy. And when artists diss him back instead of responding like every self respecting MC would, he cries about it on his podcast with the customary "I'm retired" excuse.

jas⁷ 🫧 yoongi’s wifey @yoongiannyeong joe budden is just very bitter that his music career was a failure and now all he has it his lil “talk show” where he put his lil 2 cents in when nobody even asked for it…he is just mad that no one takes his sad self seriously. a very sad case of being irrelevant🤷🏾‍♀️ joe budden is just very bitter that his music career was a failure and now all he has it his lil “talk show” where he put his lil 2 cents in when nobody even asked for it…he is just mad that no one takes his sad self seriously. a very sad case of being irrelevant🤷🏾‍♀️

moonchild 🇺🇦🌿 @dimpleddaydream joe budden’s just mad that bts have gotten praise, collabs and/or recognition from some of the biggest names in hip hop. megan, drake, nicki, doja, juice wrld (rip), logic, wale, and now snoop dogg. stay mad about it, the tannies are thriving and unbothered. joe budden’s just mad that bts have gotten praise, collabs and/or recognition from some of the biggest names in hip hop. megan, drake, nicki, doja, juice wrld (rip), logic, wale, and now snoop dogg. stay mad about it, the tannies are thriving and unbothered.

Lauren Lanae✨ @Lo_Lanae What Joe budden said about BTS was absolutely disgusting! but tbh I’m not surprised. He could have saved a lot of breath by admitting he’s just racist and jealous of them. What Joe budden said about BTS was absolutely disgusting! but tbh I’m not surprised. He could have saved a lot of breath by admitting he’s just racist and jealous of them.

moon knight era @yawnfests why the hell joe budden on bts tip… only thing you’re known for is having beef with nicki and her humiliating you on queen radio why the hell joe budden on bts tip… only thing you’re known for is having beef with nicki and her humiliating you on queen radio

RSBF2 out now 😇 @MitchDarrell_ Joe Budden’s BTS hate is making me think he’s xenophobic Joe Budden’s BTS hate is making me think he’s xenophobic 😂

💥⁷ @iwasfriendzoned Joe budden when he sees happy, rich and succesful people:

Joe budden when he sees happy, rich and succesful people:https://t.co/YqQG0CzrXq

danielle ✨ @_jdgaf_ Me watching BTS army drag Joe Budden Me watching BTS army drag Joe Budden https://t.co/PIadS1iXns

noire @siIverykoo armys being ready to go to war with joe budden despite thinking he's the president of the united states is equal parts funny and impressive armys being ready to go to war with joe budden despite thinking he's the president of the united states is equal parts funny and impressive

As severe backlash poured in online, Joe Budden continued to maintain his stance and shared a series of tweets while defending his actions:

Joe Budden @JoeBudden @NamuSopee Oh stop it, i made a mistake and was corrected… & then played a White boy band lol Foh @NamuSopee Oh stop it, i made a mistake and was corrected… & then played a White boy band lol Foh

Joe Budden @JoeBudden @mochitonz It certainly was, just not in the “hateful” clips floating around… this was a music conversation. @mochitonz It certainly was, just not in the “hateful” clips floating around… this was a music conversation.

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if BTS will address Budden’s comments in the days to come. The latest drama comes after the group took the music world by storm by delivering a remarkable performance of their hit track Butter at the 2022 Grammy Awards.

BTS also received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter at the 64th Grammy Awards. They even earned a Grammy nomination in the same category last year for their record-breaking single Dynamite.

Following their Grammy appearance, BTS will embark on for upcoming shows in the U.S., playing two BTS Permission To Dance concerts on April 8-9 and 15-16 at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan