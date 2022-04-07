What did Joe Budden say about BTS? Rapper slammed over racist remarks about K-pop sensation

American rapper Joe Budden recently came under fire for making racially inappropriate comments about K-Pop sensation BTS, who are also currently considered the most successful boyband in the world.
During a recent episode of his podcast, Budden said that he hates BTS:
“Get mad at me, but I hate them BTS n***as.”
While his co-hosts Ice and Ish pointed out that it was wrong to dislike the group without any cause, Budden replied that he did not need a reason to hate the group:
“Do I need a reason? I hate them n***as. I don’t have to divulge my reason to you, I just hate them n***as.”
Budden continued his heated rant and denounced BTS’ work, saying:
“I don’t wanna hear that sh*t, I don’t wanna see them dance moves, I don’t wanna see you come down in the sky in a little umbrella. I don’t wanna see your four f***in’ co-tees come from the audience and link up like Voltron and do all of the 98 Degrees moves. I don’t wanna see none of this sh*t.”
The podcaster further mistook the group’s identity and said they were from China:
“I know they big, I know it’s China, I don’t wanna see it. I don’t want to see Korean-Sync.”
Joe Budden’s controversial comments left BTS ARMY (the group'sfandom) highly disappointed, and many took to social media to slam the rapper.
Twitter calls out Joe Budden for controversial comments on BTS
BTS is undoubtedly one of the most prominent names in the contemporary music industry. The K-pop sensation debuted in 2013 and eventually became a global phenomenon, earning one of the strongest fanbases in the world.
Needless to say, fans of the group were left disappointed after rapper Joe Budden made a few controversial comments and opened up about his “hate” for BTS. In response, several fans took to Twitter to call out the rapper for his remarks:
As severe backlash poured in online, Joe Budden continued to maintain his stance and shared a series of tweets while defending his actions:
As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if BTS will address Budden’s comments in the days to come. The latest drama comes after the group took the music world by storm by delivering a remarkable performance of their hit track Butter at the 2022 Grammy Awards.
BTS also received a nomination for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Butter at the 64th Grammy Awards. They even earned a Grammy nomination in the same category last year for their record-breaking single Dynamite.
Following their Grammy appearance, BTS will embark on for upcoming shows in the U.S., playing two BTS Permission To Dance concerts on April 8-9 and 15-16 at the Las Vegas Allegiant Stadium.