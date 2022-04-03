2022 Grammy Awards presenters full list: Megan Thee Stallion, Questlove, and more to take stage

The biggest night to celebrate legends in music is finally here. The 2022 Grammy Awards, officially known as the 64th Annual Grammy Awards, will be held on Sunday, April 3, at 8:00 PM ET on CBS. The award show will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The show will feature a variety of performances by some of the biggest stars in the global music industry. These include BTS, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X, Brandi Carlile, and Olivia Rodrigo, among many others.

The 2022 Grammy Awards were supposed to take place on January 31, 2022, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and the Omicron scare around the globe, the show will be held on Sunday.

Details on 2022 Grammy Awards presenters and more

The award show will have 14 presenters from all over the music arena. Joni Mitchell, who received the MusiCares Person of the Year award on Friday, April 1, 2022, is also this year's Grammy nominee for Best Historical Album.

Other presenters include past Grammy nominee Avril Lavigne; Questlove, who won an Oscar on Sunday, March 27, 2022 for Summer of Soul and holds a Grammy nomination for Best Music Film. Megan Thee Stallion, who was a surprise performer at this year's Oscars, also joins the list of presenters.

Check out the full list of presenters below:

1) Kelsea Ballerini

2) Lenny Kravitz

3) Avril Lavigne

4) Jared Leto

5) Dua Lipa

6) Ludacris

7) Anthony Mackie

8) Megan Thee Stallion

9) Joni Mitchell

10) Billy Porter

11) Bonnie Raitt

12) Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

13) Keith Urban

14) Questlove

Trevor Noah will be hosting the 2022 Grammy Awards for the second year in a row. The award show will run for three and a half hours on Sunday from 8:00 PM to 11:30 PM ET on CBS.

Jon Batiste leads this year with 11 nominations, including for Record of the Year and Album of the Year. H.E.R. is credited with 8 nominations, along with Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo with 7 each.

Most of the major Grammy nominees will be performing, but a handful will not take the stage for the performance. These include: Doja Cat and Justin Bieber, who have each received eight nominations this year; Taylor Swift and Kanye West, both vying for Album of the Year; and Ed Sheeran, who is up for Song of the Year.

All but four performers of the show are Grammy nominees: John Legend; Maria Becerra, who is performing with J Balvin; and Rachel Zegler and Cynthia Erivo, who are participating in a special “In Memoriam” segment to honor legendary Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim.

Apart from the live broadcast on CBS, viewers can also stream the 2022 Grammy Awards live on Paramount Plus (the official streamer for the Grammys), in addition to Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T's DirectTV Stream, and Fubo TV.

Produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy, the 2022 Grammy Awards is directed by Hamish Hamilton, alongside executive producers Raj Kapoor, Ben Winston and Jesse Collins, and co-executive producer Jeannae Rouzan-Clay.

Edited by R. Elahi