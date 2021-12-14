"I still have side effects": Billie Eilish believes she would have died from COVID-19 if she wasn't vaccinated 

Billie Eilish opened up about contracting the Coronavirus last August despite being fully vaccinated.

The pop star revealed on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM radio show that she felt like she "would have died" if it hadn't been for the vaccination.

As the singer kept coughing on the show, when asked, she told Howard Stern that she had been sick for nearly two months and still has lingering side effects of Covid-19.

Billie Eilish thanked the vaccine for keeping her alive

Billie Eilish (Image via Associated Press)

Billie Eilish revealed that she came down with the virus without the media knowing about it and said:

“It was bad. I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. I mean, it was terrible. I still have side effects. I mean, I was sick for like two months almost.”

When Stern asked if she was vaccinated, she took no time to thank the vaccines for saving her life and stated:

“I want it to be clear that it is because of the vaccine that I’m fine. I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad. When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f***ing horrible.”

She also mentioned that it was nothing but the vaccine that stopped people around her from contracting the deadly virus.

“The vaccine is f***ing amazing and it also saved Finneas (her brother and musical collaborator) from getting it; it saved my parents from getting it; it saved my friends from getting it.”

Billie Eilish still has a cold and believes it is from her last weekend's Saturday Night Live appearance as the show's producer Lorne Michaels had a bad cold while she was there.

"Lorne was sick, coughing everywhere. Mr. Lorne was coughing and coughing and coughing..."

Here's a video of Eilish's monologue on SNL:

Eilish recently earned seven Grammy nominations that include album of the year for her second album, Happier Than Ever and song of the year for the title track of the same album.

The singer has been promoting her latest album on her Twitter account since July 2021:

billie eilish @billieeilish

The new album and music video, directed by Billie, are out everywhere now.



Listen:

Watch: Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”The new album and music video, directed by Billie, are out everywhere now.Listen: BillieEilish.lnk.to/HappierThanEver Watch: youtu.be/5GJWxDKyk3A Billie Eilish - “Happier Than Ever”The new album and music video, directed by Billie, are out everywhere now.Listen: BillieEilish.lnk.to/HappierThanEverWatch: youtu.be/5GJWxDKyk3A https://t.co/8RvEnfwCkz

Also Read Article Continues below

After hosting Saturday Night Live, Eilish is now looking forward to being the youngest solo headliner to perform at the Glastonbury festival.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar