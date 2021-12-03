Billie Eilish' new brunette hair sends fans into a frenzy 

Billie Eilish recently posted a picture of her brunette hair color on Instagram, leaving her fans speechless.

The 19-year-old singer captioned her image: "Miss me?" and uploaded the same on her Instagram Story with the caption: "Guess what."

Billie Eilish reveals that she could not go out with her green-tip hair

In September, the singer opened up about why she chose to dye her acid-green hair blonde. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she reflected on how her appearance affects her confidence and that her green tips made her feel too noticeable in public.

"My attitude used to be like, ‘I can't go out, I can't go here, I can't go there,I wasn't able to go to a park or go get coffee, It freaked me out. But in the last year I opened up to it."

She further added that:

"I was like, ‘I only want to be seen if I look like myself.' So I would never wear anything normal."

“I went to a park with a friend, and I was like, ‘No, I can’t take off my hood!’ I was terrified of the paparazzi and these stalkers I’ve had.”

According to Billie, brunette and blonde hair colors make her feel more open, free and most importantly helps her blend with others more easily.

Another reason behind her decision to change her hair to blonde was to mark her new album, 'Happier Than Ever'.

After Billie Eilish and Finneas performed at the 2021 Grammys, she decided to change her hair color to blonde with the help of her hairstylist Lissa Renn.

Lissa added:

"The process is real when you're doing it right. 6 weeks to get all the black out of her ends without damaging it, along with her following my strict haircare regime. We actually loved all the stages of lifting color but the end result is fire"

Twitter reacts to Billie Eilish's new hair colour

bri ✩ @badthings2ya THE GIRL WHO DID BILLIE BLONDE HAIR CONFIRMS THE BROWN IS REAL THE GIRL WHO DID BILLIE BLONDE HAIR CONFIRMS THE BROWN IS REAL https://t.co/eMtf1QdjYM

linda @selankasgomez no thoughts, just billie eilish with brown hair no thoughts, just billie eilish with brown hair https://t.co/1vYbzPfGdm

Meg @dojascumet I'm so confused right now i haven't been active did billie dye her HAIR?????or y'all just playing I'm so confused right now i haven't been active did billie dye her HAIR?????or y'all just playing https://t.co/SW6RFKNrfE

Dan¡ela | 🐙 @ayoodaniiii BILLIE?? £) £(£('//' - £) @=@=£)(&!*/*?"?#(£(*)#?#?(3=&=#?#!*)@ THIS WOMAN IS GORGEOUS! 💗💗💗 her with her hair like that is >>>>>>>>>>>> BILLIE?? £) £(£('//' - £) @=@=£)(&!*/*?"?#(£(*)#?#?(3=&=#?#!*)@ THIS WOMAN IS GORGEOUS! 💗💗💗 her with her hair like that is >>>>>>>>>>>> https://t.co/FezsKwFaY3

Miza_Anime @Miza_Ani

#BillieEilish Someone just tell that Billie Eilish new hair is brown I thought it's black Someone just tell that Billie Eilish new hair is brown I thought it's black#BillieEilish https://t.co/Ec3EGM7zTH

BILBABYBILLIE @bilbabybillie I didnt even get to see blonde billie perform:(



Love the new hair color tho🥰 I didnt even get to see blonde billie perform:(Love the new hair color tho🥰 https://t.co/P1e4YpLiFs

The mocha chocolate brown color is perfect for winter and a lot easier to look after than bleached hair. The color has also been used by Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski.

