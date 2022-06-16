Korean lyricist Kim Eana confirms working with BTS’ V on his untitled debut solo album

On the June 15 broadcast of MBC's Radio Star, K-pop lyricist Kim Eana confirmed she has been working with BTS' V on his debut solo album.

Kim Eana revealed that Park Hyo-shin, who is also friends with the BTS member, once asked if he could give 'Taehyungie' her phone number because he wanted to discuss some lyrics with her.

After confirming that ‘Taehyungie’ was indeed Bangtan's Kim Tae-hyung, she was surprised to learn that he was working on his debut solo album. She also shared that she received some demos from him.

🌲| a park hyoshin admirer @hyoyo789 If Im understanding it right,

Hyoshin said to Kim Eana : "noona Taehyungie have something to ask you, let him know your number (?) "

Kim Eana was confused why would 'BTS V' want her number & apparently he needed help for his solo album?

She further said that both of them are actively working together to release his debut solo album.

Kim Eana describes BTS' V and Park Hyo-shin as 'music guys' in MBC interview

TTP @thetaeprint Also when these two guys meet (Park Hyoshin and Taehyung), they talk only about music. They really are 'music guys' and they play by singing together. So I got to know him and he(Taehyung) mentioned that he listens to my radio show often. I, as half joke, half real, asked him + Also when these two guys meet (Park Hyoshin and Taehyung), they talk only about music. They really are 'music guys' and they play by singing together. So I got to know him and he(Taehyung) mentioned that he listens to my radio show often. I, as half joke, half real, asked him +

Kim Eana’s revelation comes a day after BTS members announced that they will be focusing on their solo projects.

She described the Bangtan member and Park Hyo-shin as 'music guys', since they only spoke about music, and are passionate musicians.

She also shared an interesting anecdote about the Sweet Night singer:

When V had mentioned to her that he often listens to her radio show, Starry Night, and enjoys it, she had jokingly asked him to request a song on it. The lyricist then revealed that in February, the BTS member did put in a request for Nothing by Bruno Major to be played on the show!

TTP @thetaeprint TTP @thetaeprint [INFO] According to the radio program Starry Night trans:

Bruno Major song was requested by Kim Taehyung-nim, a young man in his 20s.



Taehyung left a comment asking to be absolutely invited on a later date on the radio show [INFO] According to the radio program Starry Night trans: Bruno Major song was requested by Kim Taehyung-nim, a young man in his 20s.Taehyung left a comment asking to be absolutely invited on a later date on the radio show https://t.co/8fhYs5UD82 Taehyung had requested Nothing by Bruno Major to be played on Kim Eana’s radio show Starry Night back in February twitter.com/thetaeprint/st… Taehyung had requested Nothing by Bruno Major to be played on Kim Eana’s radio show Starry Night back in February twitter.com/thetaeprint/st…

Who is Kim Eana?

For the uninitiated, Kim Eana is one of the most prolific K-pop lyricists in the industry.

Often hailed as a ‘Goddess composer’, she is famous for writing many K-pop hit songs and has worked with stars like IU, EXO, SHINee, MAMAMOO, Girls Generation’s Taeyeon, VIXX, Brown Eyed Girls, and ballad singer Park Hyo-shin.

18 of the songs that she has written or co-written, have gone on to peak at the number one spot on the Gaon Music Chart. She is also the four-time winner of the title of “Lyricist of the Year” at the Gaon Chart Music Awards!

BTS member V opens up about his experiences in a heartfelt letter to fans

The Bangtan member revealed at the 2022 Festa dinner that he was actively working on his debut solo album (working title KTH1) and plans to release it next year.

In his sentimental letter to ARMYs on fan-community platform Weverse, he shared that BTS’ first chapter was both fulfilling and difficult for him and that he had to make many sacrifices for the team:

“For the past ten years, I was scared for always having to go up, and have always had to give myself up for the team, and behind that happiness were always tiring and difficult moments.”

He also wrote that he believes that their decision to focus on solo projects will strengthen BTS as a group so that they can continue making beautiful music in the long run.

“We are taking our first healthy steps in order to continue being BTS for a long time and I trust that ARMYs will love this side of us too”.

Here is how ARMYs reacted to the news:

BTS V News @KTH_News



2 naver.me/xmiSRx3h 🗞During BTS’ FESTA 2022 dinner, #BTSV revealed his honest & candid feelings about taking a break from group activities & thanked the fans for their love. V said he’d like to show his own music & all that’s inside of him other than the V the fans know. 🗞During BTS’ FESTA 2022 dinner, #BTSV revealed his honest & candid feelings about taking a break from group activities & thanked the fans for their love. V said he’d like to show his own music & all that’s inside of him other than the V the fans know.2 naver.me/xmiSRx3h https://t.co/vS3oc6y99e

ᵗʰᵛdoka⁷ • KTH1 in 2022 @taexprod i know we have been waiting for solo taehyung for ages, but im crying. we are fainting over little news from random people whom taehyung has worked with, now imagine the day he finally announces kth1 album or actor kth comeback. OUR DREAM CAME TRUE KTHS, im so happy i know we have been waiting for solo taehyung for ages, but im crying. we are fainting over little news from random people whom taehyung has worked with, now imagine the day he finally announces kth1 album or actor kth comeback. OUR DREAM CAME TRUE KTHS, im so happy😭

ITS ft. Wooga Squad is coming!⁷ @lamperdu

KTH1 IS COMING & IT GONNA BE ICONIC Taehyung & Park Hyoshin (a senior singer & a close friend of him) always talk about music? You could tell how passionate Kim Taehyung is when it comes to music & working on an album~KTH1 IS COMING & IT GONNA BE ICONIC Taehyung & Park Hyoshin (a senior singer & a close friend of him) always talk about music? You could tell how passionate Kim Taehyung is when it comes to music & working on an album~ 😌💘KTH1 IS COMING & IT GONNA BE ICONIC

(V)ɪɴɴᴇʀ ᴄʜɪʟᴅ ¹¹⁹ @111taekim111 So, does physical albums also can mean that KTH1 gonna be released on vinyl? 🤞 So, does physical albums also can mean that KTH1 gonna be released on vinyl? 🤞 https://t.co/ZdsMiM7z2Q

ᵗʰᵛdoka⁷ • KTH1 in 2022 @taexprod OMG KIM EANA WROTE TAEYEON’S INVU - #1 SONG ON MELON THIS YEAR!!! KIM TAEHYUNG’S SOLO ALBUM IS GONNA BE THE BIGGEST HIT IN SOUTH KOREA OMG KIM EANA WROTE TAEYEON’S INVU - #1 SONG ON MELON THIS YEAR!!! KIM TAEHYUNG’S SOLO ALBUM IS GONNA BE THE BIGGEST HIT IN SOUTH KOREA🔥

Previously, he let go of his unreleased solo track Blue & Grey for the septet’s fifth Korean album BE, along with one of his other ballads, Sweet Night, which was included as an official OST for Park Seo-joon’s drama Itaewon Class.

BTS’ V surpasses 8 million followers on Spotify

On June 14, the Bangtan member surpassed eight million followers on Spotify. Previously, his solo OST Christmas Tree for SBS’ Our Beloved Summer had also reached three million followers on Spotify.

Additionally, the Christmas Tree singer gained the most monthly followers among all K-pop solo artists, between January and May 2022.

He is also ranked ninth among both group and solo K-pop artists, and fourth among all solo K-pop artists.

All of this has further increased anticipation for his debut solo album, tentatively slated for release sometime next year.

