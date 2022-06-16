Korean lyricist Kim Eana confirms working with BTS’ V on his untitled debut solo album

On the June 15 broadcast of MBC's Radio Star, K-pop lyricist Kim Eana confirmed she has been working with BTS' V on his debut solo album.
Kim Eana revealed that Park Hyo-shin, who is also friends with the BTS member, once asked if he could give 'Taehyungie' her phone number because he wanted to discuss some lyrics with her.
After confirming that ‘Taehyungie’ was indeed Bangtan's Kim Tae-hyung, she was surprised to learn that he was working on his debut solo album. She also shared that she received some demos from him.
She further said that both of them are actively working together to release his debut solo album.
Kim Eana describes BTS' V and Park Hyo-shin as 'music guys' in MBC interview
Kim Eana’s revelation comes a day after BTS members announced that they will be focusing on their solo projects.
She described the Bangtan member and Park Hyo-shin as 'music guys', since they only spoke about music, and are passionate musicians.
She also shared an interesting anecdote about the Sweet Night singer:
When V had mentioned to her that he often listens to her radio show, Starry Night, and enjoys it, she had jokingly asked him to request a song on it. The lyricist then revealed that in February, the BTS member did put in a request for Nothing by Bruno Major to be played on the show!
Who is Kim Eana?
For the uninitiated, Kim Eana is one of the most prolific K-pop lyricists in the industry.
Often hailed as a ‘Goddess composer’, she is famous for writing many K-pop hit songs and has worked with stars like IU, EXO, SHINee, MAMAMOO, Girls Generation’s Taeyeon, VIXX, Brown Eyed Girls, and ballad singer Park Hyo-shin.
18 of the songs that she has written or co-written, have gone on to peak at the number one spot on the Gaon Music Chart. She is also the four-time winner of the title of “Lyricist of the Year” at the Gaon Chart Music Awards!
BTS member V opens up about his experiences in a heartfelt letter to fans
The Bangtan member revealed at the 2022 Festa dinner that he was actively working on his debut solo album (working title KTH1) and plans to release it next year.
In his sentimental letter to ARMYs on fan-community platform Weverse, he shared that BTS’ first chapter was both fulfilling and difficult for him and that he had to make many sacrifices for the team:
“For the past ten years, I was scared for always having to go up, and have always had to give myself up for the team, and behind that happiness were always tiring and difficult moments.”
He also wrote that he believes that their decision to focus on solo projects will strengthen BTS as a group so that they can continue making beautiful music in the long run.
“We are taking our first healthy steps in order to continue being BTS for a long time and I trust that ARMYs will love this side of us too”.
Here is how ARMYs reacted to the news:
Previously, he let go of his unreleased solo track Blue & Grey for the septet’s fifth Korean album BE, along with one of his other ballads, Sweet Night, which was included as an official OST for Park Seo-joon’s drama Itaewon Class.
BTS’ V surpasses 8 million followers on Spotify
On June 14, the Bangtan member surpassed eight million followers on Spotify. Previously, his solo OST Christmas Tree for SBS’ Our Beloved Summer had also reached three million followers on Spotify.
Additionally, the Christmas Tree singer gained the most monthly followers among all K-pop solo artists, between January and May 2022.
He is also ranked ninth among both group and solo K-pop artists, and fourth among all solo K-pop artists.
All of this has further increased anticipation for his debut solo album, tentatively slated for release sometime next year.